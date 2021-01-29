Jeffrey Zimon of Zimon LLC in Pepper Pike has spent almost 30 years advising clients on all aspects of employee benefits, and benefits disputes and litigation.
During that time, the founder and partner has represented Fortune 500 companies, such as Eaton Corp., and Timken Co.
He credits his success to the help of a few mentors that he has had over the years.
“They guide you to solve problems, and the methodologies by which to solve problems, in this somewhat complicated area,” he said.
CJN: What do you enjoy the most about your job?
Zimon: Solving complicated problems that only a few people know how to solve.
CJN: What kind of issues do people come to you with?
Zimon: People want to do things or people make mistakes. And most of the time, finding a way to let them do it or finding a way to fix the mistake is challenging because of the extensive set of rules and regulations and government guidance.
CJN: What advice would you give to someone who wants to be an attorney?
Zimon: Work under a mentor that is in the field. I had many good mentors. They show you the ropes, they help guide your analysis and show you where and how to find things. It’s not only the practicing-of-law mentorship.
CJN: Why did you get into this field?
Zimon: I fell into it. Before I went to law school, I worked at a law firm and this was the area that they had. And I wanted to work with that law firm, so I took it.