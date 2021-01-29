Growing up, Jodi Rich kind of always knew she’d end up going to law school.
Rich said there is a legal tradition within her family that her father started: resulting in her father, his brother, his brother-in-law, two of her cousins, her brother and herself all becoming lawyers.
“We had a Black’s Law Dictionary at home where all of the law school graduates would sign the inside cover,” she said. “It is like a family affair.”
Now a transactional real estate partner at Ulmer & Berne LLP in Cleveland, Rich has nearly 20 years of experience in real estate assisting clients with matters involving all types of commercial properties.
CJN: How did you choose your field?
Rich: I don’t think I always saw myself as a transactional lawyer, but my family had a history of operating multi-family properties and that sparked an interest for me. While in law school, I also took a couple of courses with William Warren, former general counsel for Forest City Realty Trust, and those classes were remarkable to me. We didn’t have a regular textbook – he created his own lessons with real-world documents. If we were learning about laying out a shopping center, he’d show us a real-life site plan as well as all of the pieces that go into governing it. His course really had an impact on me as we didn’t have that many professors at the time who were practicing lawyers.
CJN: What career accomplishment are you most proud of?
Rich: Making partner was probably my biggest accomplishment and I did that after having my children and while working a reduced schedule. I feel like that was something I could not have done without my mother and in-laws, who really helped me a lot with my children. They were all there for me to watch my kids when I was working.
CJN: What has been your strongest personal influence?
Rich: I think it is really easy as a transactional lawyer to be collaborative and I really like it. Even with my so-called opposing counsel, we often work as a team as we look out for the interest of our clients. We all have the same overarching goal, so there is not a lot of nastiness. There is an incentive to be cooperative and work together. Additionally, there are always clients that want to push boundaries, but I always rely on my ethical background and morals to know when that boundary should not be pushed.
CJN: What excites you most about the future?
Rich: I do a lot of retail law, so right now I’m kind of both excited and nervous about what comes next. We’ve seen a lot of trends that were in the works before COVID-19 but have been accelerated because of it. It will be interesting to see what the new mix of retail is going to be. It’s changing the types of restaurants we go to and how we are served. So, I’m looking forward to seeing how retail reinvents itself in a post-COVID-19 age. Right now, we’re seeing documents trying to address these strange situations that have arisen and never have before during my 20-year career.