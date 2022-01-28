Joel D. Eagle, an environmental lawyer at Thompson Hine of Cleveland, has high hopes for the future of the Earth.
“I love spending time outdoors, and doing so with my two young sons,” he told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Jan. 23 email. “I want their futures, and their families’ futures, to be enjoyed in a healthy world. My hope – and how I practice every day – is to do my part to leave the environment in a better place than I found it.”
In his practice, he represents defendants and said he takes “great pride in helping clients clean up historically contaminated sites, in meeting environmental permit requirements, in building electric vehicles, and so much more, in part because together these achievements benefit everyone, from my boys to society as a whole.”
CJN: How does Judaism dovetail with your practice?
Eagle: Judaism has taught me many lessons that apply not just to my legal practice but my life overall. Being truthful is one of the primary ethics of Judaism that I strongly believe in and try to live on a daily basis. Lawyers unfortunately sometimes get a reputation for being untruthful, which is the furthest from how I practice. In every case, facts are facts. While there are often different ways to interpret what certain facts mean, I strongly believe in dealing with facts, even (especially) the hard ones, in a truthful manner. Ultimately, my goal is to achieve the best result I can for all of my clients, but I don’t sacrifice being truthful to get to that end.
CJN: What do you consider to be a good outcome in a case?
Eagle: My colleague Heidi Friedman at Thompson Hine taught me early on that every matter should begin by asking a client what their business objective or goal is. While sometimes the goal may seem obvious, there are always details and nuances of what a “win” means – and only by discussing this with a client am I able to flesh out those objectives. It’s never a wise approach to assume you know what a good outcome is, because every case, every client, every situation, is different. I deeply believe that excellent communication – in work or in private life – is a key building block to success. One of the first rules of attorney professional conduct relates to prompt, open and effective communication, which has to start at the beginning of representation in order to set the stage for successful outcomes.
CJN: What do you enjoy most about working with the clients you work with today?
Eagle: By in large my clients are manufacturers, inventors and innovators. They design and build things that we all rely on every day: cars, trucks, buses, planes (and thousands of components that make them up) that we drive and which deliver our food and shopping orders; the paints we use to brighten our homes; medicines and medical supplies that save lives, etc. It’s a common misconception that being on the environmental defense side, meaning defending individuals, companies, and municipalities, is somehow bad for the environment. The reality is my clients are trying to do the right thing – both because it’s right, and because doing the right thing is better for business. What I enjoy most is having so many fantastic clients, and helping them comply with environmental laws and regulations. And if issues do arise, I get great satisfaction in helping clients create and implement the necessary fixes or upgrades to resolve a current challenge and prevent similar issues in the future.
CJN: What is one quality that makes someone an excellent lawyer?
Eagle: Both my father and my uncle Warren Eagle, who was a wonderful person and an incredible Workers Compensation lawyer in Chicago, instilled in me the importance of asking thoughtful questions, and then sincerely listening to answers. This concept of caring about others – learning about them and remembering what you learn – plays an important role in my personal life and in my legal practice. By asking questions and gathering information rather than speaking all the time, you show compassion, empathy and interest in others. This eventually leads to a more enriching existence, but also helps to build relationships and achieve successful outcomes in one’s professional life.