About Joel

Age: 40

Hometown: Avon Lake

Synagogue: Beth Hillel in Chicago, free agent in Cleveland

Undergraduate school: University of Iowa in Iowa City

Law school: Chicago-Kent College of Law

First paying job: Summer camp counselor

How I relax: Daily yoga, and hikes in the Metroparks

If I weren’t an attorney: Biblical archaeologist (or Egyptologist or archaeologist of the ancient Greek/Roman periods)

Best advice I ever received: Always be curious and ask questions, and then listen more than you speak.

Next Cleveland sports championship: Cavs (2022-2023 season)….I’m a lifelong Cubs fan so I’ve learned to be an optimist.

Must-watch TV: “Succession,” and most anything from Masterpiece Theatre, currently “All Creatures Great and Small”

Favorite NE Ohio restaurant: Having younger kids has made it a bit of a challenge to explore restaurants as much as we’d like, but my wife and I love the food and atmosphere at Pier W.