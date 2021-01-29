When he’s not in a helmet, motorcyclist and one of the original members of the Shul Boys, John Wirtshafter is negotiating executive compensation for Fortune 500 and private companies.
“Salt of the earth, most of them,” Wirtshafter said of his biker compatriots. “Some of my closest friends are people I’ve met through the Shul Boys.”
A Cleveland native, Wirtshafter volunteers his time on several boards, including Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland, where he has been named a lifetime board member.
As a partner of McDonald Hopkins in Cleveland, Wirtshafter is frequently called upon to speak on employee benefits topics.
CJN: How did you find your area of practice?
Wirtshafter: I honestly thought I was going to be a litigator and almost immediately realized I wasn’t going to enjoy that, and that I would probably be dead by the time I was 35. I was just too wrapped up in everything. I’m a very competitive person by nature and that is the ultimate competition, and it just didn’t sit well with me. I wanted an expertise, something where people would look to me for the answers and solutions.
CJN: What does it take to learn employee benefits and what do you like about it?
Wirtshafter: It takes about three to five years before you start to understand where all the trees are in the forest, so to speak, and where you can start to answer questions without worrying about all the other things you don’t know. It clearly requires a specialist and I’ve enjoyed that. I also like it because once you get to that point, you can be very creative. So, most people would find it boring but to me it’s like doing puzzles.
CJN: When a company is out of compliance, how do you handle that?
Wirtshafter: There is no blueprint for doing that. You really have to look at the circumstances, look at the rules and figure out the best way to bring it into compliance. Sometimes it’s submitting to the IRS with the solution. Sometimes it’s self-correction. But there’s still within those rules, quite a bit of room for creativity.
CJN: Are executives overpaid?
Wirtshafter: Good executives have options. They can go places. They have alternatives. So, if you’re not compensating and rewarding them properly, they won’t come and they won’t stay. And so, really, what executive compensation is about is figuring out ways to structure all that so that you’ve protected the interest of the company and the shareholders and provided a mechanism for the executive to share in the success that they helped create.
CJN: What is the most common mistake that you notice?
Wirtshafter: Too many times I see cookie-cutter approaches. If you own a fast-food restaurant, you can’t possibly pay your management the same way you would if you owned a factory that makes widgets. You know, there’s a different workforce, it’s a whole different strategy. They have different objectives and needs.
CJN: What is your greatest satisfaction?
Wirtshafter: I like helping people whether it’s part of a job or working on behalf of nonprofits or serving on boards.