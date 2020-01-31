Jonathan A. Rich followed his father’s footsteps into the practice of family law.
“My father and his firm had a busy family law practice so that is the work that I fell into,” Rich said of his father, Lawrence Rich, who also practices with the firm.
A partner at Zashin & Rich Co., L.P.A, in Cleveland, he has represented clients in state and federal courts regarding international child custody matters implicating the 1980 Hague Convention on Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction and the Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction Enforcement Act.
He has done trial work and appeal work regarding financial misconduct, spousal support and child support for high income persons, child custody, separate versus marital property division issues, business valuation, prenuptial agreements, and division of retirement benefits.
He joined Zashin & Rich in 1993. Prior to becoming an attorney, he managed residential and industrial real estate.
CJN: How does the current legal climate affect child custody cases?
Rich: Although the law has been that parents start out on equal footing when they approach a court to determine child custody issues, the courts have more recently actually started to implement the law when it comes to allocating parenting time and parental rights. More judges are now approaching cases with the attitude that parents should have a shared parenting plan with equal decision making and, depending upon the age of the children, allocate parenting equally. In addition, many courts are relying upon guidelines published by the Supreme Court regarding the allocation of parenting time. The guidelines contain a rubric of criteria that should lead to a particular outcome when determining the allocation of parenting time. For example, the allocation of time is less equal for very young children and equal for older children if criteria are met such as distance between the parents’ homes and whether each parent is equally involved in their child’s life.
CJN: What kind of outcomes give you the most satisfaction as a lawyer? Or how do you measure your success?
Rich: A good settlement is the best outcome and the best measure of success. Settlement is usually better than a trial because the parties have control over the outcome. We can be much more creative than a court can be.
CJN: What is the most common mistake your divorce clients make?
Rich: Some clients underestimate the complexity of the matter. Many times they will see the divorce as a simple matter and have in mind how it should be resolved. But, their spouse may have completely different goals that prevent a quick resolution. Often, this leads to frustration with the process.
CJN: What is your most frequently given piece of legal advice?
Rich: To take my advice. I know it is the client’s spouse and the client’s life, but frequently I know best how to approach the situation. Whether that means what to offer, when to settle, I am usually right.
CJN: What do you least like about dealing with other lawyers?
Rich: Some lawyers take actions performed in the scope of representation of a client personally and cannot separate our roles as advocates for a client. It is very difficult to accomplish a settlement when an attorney places that impediment in the working relationship.