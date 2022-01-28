Josh Payne, a personal injury lawyer at Nurenberg Paris in Cleveland, set his sights on law practice when he was a student at the College of Wooster and served a summer internship at the Cleveland firm.
“That summer I got so much exposure to the practice of personal injury and how satisfying it was knowing you were helping people to put their lives back together after they had been broken,” Payne told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Jan. 24 email. “When I went to law school, I tried several different practice areas, but none came close to giving me the sense of purpose and gratification I felt at NPHM (Nurenberg, Paris, Heller & McCarthy). So during my third year of law school, when I got the opportunity to return as an attorney, I jumped at it and couldn’t be happier.”
His areas of practice are car and truck accidents, premises liability, construction accidents and wrongful death cases.
CJN: What do you like most about being in court?
Payne: The sense of theater. Whether in books, TV shows or movies, I have always loved stories. I love the way a good story and perhaps more importantly a good storyteller can draw you in and help you see the world through their lens. In the courtroom you have that same opportunity, to tell your client’s story and to paint the picture of what happened to them and what they’ve gone through.
CJN: Have you ever driven a truck? If so, what was it like?
Payne: Every day. My very first car in high school was a pickup truck and I continue to drive one now.
CJN: What case are you most proud of?
Payne: Generally, the cases that I am most proud of are the ones that in the beginning may seem the roughest around the edges. The ones that others may not see the value in. But by putting in the extra work, doing that extra digging and then using your skills to tell the client’s story in a compelling way, you end up changing people’s mind and convincing them to see it the way you do.
CJN: What is the trickiest part of your work?
Payne: Having to temper clients’ expectations and explain to them that often justice takes time.
CJN: What is your professional pet peeve?
Payne: The misperceptions of personal injury attorneys.
CJN: What is the most common advice you give your clients?
Payne: You focus on getting better, we will handle the rest.
CJN: What, in your estimation, is a good outcome (other than a large award)?
Payne: A good outcome for me is knowing that I’ve helped my client get the help that they need so that they can move on with their lives.
CJN: How does Judaism dovetail with your law practice?
Payne: My foundation in Judaism, having gone to Jewish day school at Agnon (now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School in Beachwood) helped to instill in me a strong sense of right and wrong. About the importance of being a good person and helping others. I truly believe that as an attorney generally, and as a personal injury attorney in particular, we have the opportunity to help people. I do my best to be a Tzedek, to be fair and honest and to do what is right.