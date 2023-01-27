Joshua G. Berggrun, an attorney who specializes in real estate and real estate finance transactions at Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP in Cleveland, said his work as a “deal lawyer” was inspired by his family and the desire to make a positive difference.
“My family was involved in real estate … we had a sophisticated real estate practice (owning and managing multi-family apartment buildings) and that’s something I’ve always been interested in,” he said.
And it was his family that instilled the work ethic in him that Berggrun said helps contribute to his success in this field.
“(My) family has always been hard workers, always been a proponent of education … of really putting your all into everything,” he said.
Berggrun said his work ethic has been essential as success is based upon “your ability to put in … the time for your friends and your colleagues and for potential clients to listen to what they have to say,” he said. “I’m always looking to talk to people. I’m always looking to do business development.”
Beyond the foundation of a strong work ethic, Berggrun said he is also driven by the way that his work in real estate can make a positive difference in the communities around him.
“I chose real estate and real estate finance because I enjoy helping clients develop and improve cities and neighborhoods with restaurants, retail, office and industrial projects,” he said. “Seeing the communities change based on real estate projects and development that we’re putting in, new restaurants or bringing a new company to Cleveland or other parts of the state, just having a grocery store or restaurant chain in the community ... is probably the most meaningful” part of the work.
At the same time, he said his friends and colleagues are a constant source of support and influence.
Berggrun said, “I’m always meeting up with my friends and my network and we’re always talking about the deals that we’re doing. … We all push each other. Your colleagues and your friends and your family are the ones that continue to drive you forward.”
Regardless, attorneys need to have a work-life balance, he said.
“Work-life balance is tough for everyone, especially in our field, which is not a nine-to-five job,” Berggrun said. “So, it’s work hard, get your work done and then take care of yourself.”
According to Berggrun, anyone considering a career in the law needs to think carefully about what’s involved in the field, including the time and costs involved.
“Make sure it’s the right financial decision and it’s something that you think you’re going to be passionate about,” he said. “Because it’s a lot of hours, a lot of work and a lot of debt and people can get overwhelmed. But as long as you go in with your eyes open I think it’s going to be beneficial for you.”
– Stephen Langel
Publisher’s note: Joshua G. Berggrun is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.