After finishing law school at Cleveland State University, Joy B. Savren began the big job search. But after finding a scarcity in jobs in government and the nonprofit sector, she entered into private practice in 1982, where she remains to this day.
As an attorney of family law, Savren presents cases of divorce, dissolution of marriage, custody and child support in domestic relations court and, in cases involving minors, in juvenile court. She said the best part of the job is assisting clients in making successful life changes.
Running a private practice gives Savren the freedom to choose her cases and issues, she said, and give each client the attention they need as she assists them through the process of coming to a resolution to satisfy all parties involved.
CJN: What is the benefit of running a private practice for you and your clients?
Savren: I can decide what type of cases and issues I want to handle. My clients get the personal attention they deserve.
CJN: What made you interested in this field?
Savren: Family law is constantly changing and evolving as our society changes and evolves. For example, when I first started practicing family law, fathers were rarely considered as legal custodians of their children. Now, shared parenting is the norm. Mediation, collaborative divorce and negotiated settlements are becoming more common.
CJN: What is your most common advice to clients?
Savren: Be patient. The legal process takes time. Set reasonable goals.
CJN: What are some of your passions?
Savren: I love walking/hiking with my dogs and spouse, especially in the Cleveland Metroparks. I love kayaking on Ohio’s lakes and rivers. I love to travel, spending time with family and friends, and cooking.
CJN: How has Judaism played a role in your career?
Savren: Judaism has instilled in me a lifelong love of learning and appreciation for just and equitable interpretation of the law.