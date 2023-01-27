For Judge Dan Aaron Polster, a senior judge for the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, leaving the legal system better than he found it is a top priority.
Polster, who has been a member of the public judicial system for 46 years, started his career as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division in Cleveland after graduating from Harvard Law School in 1976. In 1982, he became an assistant U.S. attorney for the economic crimes division of the Northern District of Ohio and was later sworn into his current position as a federal judge in 1998.
In December 2017, Polster was asked to oversee roughly 3,000 lawsuits being brought by communities, including Cleveland, against drug and pharmaceutical companies for the roles they had in the incitement of the opioid epidemic.
“It has been, far and away, the hardest task I’ve had to handle professionally, by orders of magnitude,” Polster said. “In our country, we’ve essentially replicated the casualties of the Vietnam War. More than 50,000 young people a year for 15 years.”
He explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, drug overdoses among young people rose, causing even more deaths. Additionally, millions more have become addicted.
“The consequences are devastating and they’re ongoing,” he said.
The purposes of the lawsuits are not just to compensate for the past, but also to deal with the present and the future, and to try to restore the system, he said.
“Now, I’m just the judge,” he said. “I was asked to take this responsibility. No one can make a judge assume a multi-district litigation, but I was asked and I guess being Jewish influenced my response.”
Polster said he was raised to say yes whenever asked to do something very important.
“You should say ‘hineni’ and give it your best try,” he said. “You may not succeed. In my book, and the Jewish teaching, not succeeding is not failing, but not to try – not trying – that’s a failure.”
Taking these values into account, he agreed to take on the cases when his colleagues asked him. He said he knew it would be hard but had no idea how hard it really would be.
“I’ve made plenty of mistakes but I think, collectively, we’ve accomplished a lot in five years,” Polster said.
He said that there have been nine global settlements so far, totaling about $50 billion. The funds from those settlements will help treat those who have become addicted to opioids.
Polster said he plans to continue in his work as a judge for as long as he can and further oversee justice in the opioid crisis.
“I consider myself very lucky to be here, to be healthy at 71,” Polster said. “I don’t take it for granted. I’m fortunate to have my 97-year-old mother still with me in good health, active, living independently, but I lost my dad at age 66 to cancer, so I’m keenly aware that good health is not a given and longevity is not a given, so I try to make each day count.”
Polster was honored by the Cleveland Jewish News as the 2018 recipient of the CJN Civic Leadership Award at its 18 Difference Makers ceremony.