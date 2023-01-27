For Judge Francine B. Goldberg, choosing a career in law stemmed from wanting to make a tangible difference in her community, recognizing that lawyers could have “a significant impact on quality of life issues either through the legislature or the courts.”
“As a freshman at The Ohio State University, I interned for State Sen. Lee Fisher and knew I wanted to have a career in public service and law,” she said.
Now, the University Heights resident is a judge for the Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court, a seat she was first elected to in November 2014. Previously, she served as an assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecuting Attorney for 23 years. She also served as a University Heights city councilwoman. She was honored by the Cleveland Jewish News as a member of the 2017 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers.
In her eight years on the bench, she’s resolved thousands of cases and has maintained one of the court’s most successful dockets, Goldberg said.
As she considers the oath she took when she was sworn in “to faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all of her duties to the best of her ability and understanding,” Goldberg considers all of the moving parts of a case – knowing it all comes down to her, she said.
“Many litigants from diverse backgrounds come before me,” she said. “This may be the first time many of them have been in a courthouse or before a judge. Some are represented by legal counsel, while a large part is self-represented. As a jurist, it is my responsibility and my duty to fairly and impartially listen to the evidence and testimony that comes before me. Litigants put their faith, trust and confidence in me. I will always be fair and impartial so that every litigant has meaningful access to law.”
As a judge, Goldberg said she is ever-aware of the real-world implications her decisions have on families and children. That pushes her to “ensure that our system of justice is conducted with respect, honor, integrity and humility,” she said. Quoting “To Kill A Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee, Goldberg relayed the line Atticus Finch says to Scout, “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view ... until you climb inside of his skin and walk around in it,” which embodies her work as a judge, prosecuting attorney, city councilwoman, wife and mother, she said.
“Everyone has a narrative, everyone has a story to tell,” Goldberg said. “We need to listen and display empathy, compassion, kindness, generosity, tolerance and civility for different backgrounds, cultures and religions.”
All of this is directly related to her identity as a Jewish woman, Goldberg said, noting she strives for justice that is “rooted in kindness, equality, civility, caring, compassion, inclusion and family.” Jewish or not, she hopes those morals inspire the next generation of judges.
“This unyielding pursuit of justice is my approach and guidepost in every case, and for everyone that appears in my courtroom, to ensure that every family is treated with respect, dignity and some heart,” she said. “‘We all stand on the shoulders of those who have come before us, and those who come after us will stand upon our shoulders.’ This is my mantra. I believe we have a responsibility to live up to the legacy of our ancestors and be a role model for the younger generation in our community.”