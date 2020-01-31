Although she has served as both prosecutor and judge, Francine B. Goldberg counts her greatest accomplishment and most rewarding experience as raising her four children, together with her husband, David Geduld.
Since December 2014, she has presided over hundreds of domestic relations cases. For more than 24 years, she was an assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecuting Attorney. A three-term University Heights City Councilwoman, Goldberg also served four years as vice mayor. The Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations judge was named public servant of the year for the city of University Heights in 2013.
CJN: What key Jewish values are reflected in your position as a judge?
Goldberg: Tzedek, tzedek tirdof – Justice, justice, you shall pursue – Parashat Shoftim (Judges), Devarim (Deuteronomy) 16:20. I strive for justice that is rooted in kindness, equality, civility, caring, compassion, inclusion and family. This unyielding pursuit of justice is my approach and guidepost.
CJN: Have you introduced any innovations in your court?
Goldberg: In 2019, I spearheaded the development of CourtConnect, a free mobile app designed for litigants and attorneys in Domestic Relations Court. CourtConnect is the first app that gives Cuyahoga County families instant, 24/7 access to their cases. Hopefully it will be a prototype for other courts.
CJN: What do you love about your job?
Goldberg: I meet with many families, and have learned each one has distinct issues that must be resolved uniquely to ensure the future integrity of that family. I have performed over 100 marriages. I have also had high school, college and law school students intern with me.
CJN: Tell us an interesting story from your days on the bench
Goldberg: The first week I was on the bench a couple was set for a divorce hearing and they were smiling, holding hands and giggling. After asking a series of questions, I told them I didn’t want to divorce them – that they were happier than 95% of my married friends. They told me they couldn’t live with each other anymore and wanted to move forward with the divorce. They also said they were going to celebrate their divorce by going out to dinner that night. I requested a picture with them since I didn’t think I would come across another “happy” divorced couple. This provided the genesis to the “Wall of Happiness” – hundreds of photos of litigants satisfied with the court process even in the divorce setting – to acknowledge how couples can solve contentious issues during difficult times.