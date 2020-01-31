For Julia German Radefeld, there was no straight line to law school.
Prior to pursuing a career in intellectual property law at McDonald Hopkins LLP in Cleveland, she worked as a metallurgical engineer at The Timken Co. and The TimkenSteel Corp. Her roles included application development, failure analysis, quality, and advanced product and process development with a focus on automotive applications.
Radefeld earned her J.D. from The University of Akron with a certificate in Intellectual Property and the CALI Excellence Award for business planning law.
CJN: How does an engineer become a lawyer?
Radefeld: I think it’s every engineer’s dream to attend law school after completing an engineering degree. In all seriousness, law school was never on my radar. I knew very little about intellectual property (IP) law prior to working as an engineer. My introduction to IP law occurred when I met the Timken Co. in-house IP attorney while I was researching a new steel grade. He had a great sales pitch for law school, and I was fascinated by his role within the company. A huge attraction for me was the ability to work with inventors and businesses across a wide variety of technical fields. I spent my first two years of college in the biomedical engineering department, switched to the materials science department, worked for a liquid crystal company, then worked in the steel industry where I focused on metallurgy. As much as I enjoyed my job, I wanted to be involved in a wide range of emerging technologies as well as the transactional side of business. Plus, steel toe boots just weren’t my thing.
CJN: Are there synergies in your current and past work that help you in your current practice?
Radefeld: Absolutely. Working in a manufacturing environment provided me with a lot of insight about how an idea becomes a product and the wide range of legal issues that arise in manufacturing a product, including licensing, trade secret information and confidentiality, patentable material, and contract negotiation. Further, the ability to understand engineering drawings has been very advantageous when collaborating with inventors to establish what they wish to protect.
CJN: How well does law keep up with changing technology?
Radefeld: Our judicial system struggles to maintain consistency when it comes to patent eligibility (i.e. what is “worthy” of receiving patent protection). The U.S. Code states that any useful process, machine, manufacture, or composition of matter, or any new and useful improvement thereof is patent eligible. While that sounds simple, and typically is for a straight-forward mechanical or tangible invention, it gets tricky when the invention is more “abstract” in nature. Not surprisingly, many patent applications today incorporate some form of artificial intelligence or software component. The courts are not clear regarding what is considered an “abstract idea”, but are clear that abstract ideas are not eligible for patent protection.
CJN: What is your most commonly offered piece of advice to your clients?
Radefeld: Talk to an IP lawyer before investing in your idea. You don’t want to become financially and emotionally attached to your business idea before realizing that your brand name is already in use and thus not eligible for trademark protection, that you are statutorily barred from receiving patent protection because of your prior public disclosure, or that you are infringing another person’s IP.