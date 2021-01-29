About Lee

Age: 69

Hometown: Beachwood

Synagogue: Suburban Temple-Kol Ami

Family: Wife, Peggy Zone Fisher; Jason and Jessica

Undergraduate school: Oberlin College

Law school: Case Western Reserve University School of Law

First job out of law school: Law clerk for Judge Paul Weick, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit

If I weren’t an attorney, I would …: Be a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns and co-lead singer of Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Fisher

My favorites ...

Favorite Jewish-themed movie: “Schindler’s List”

Favorite Jewish celebrity: Gilda Radner

Favorite Jewish food: Lox, cream cheese, capers, tomato and sliced hard boiled egg on a thin well-toasted onion bagel