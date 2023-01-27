According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career.
“Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
Fisher said his focus on a legal career was driven by a desire to make a difference.
To me, the main objective (of any) position you hold, and regardless of the sector, is your ability to make a difference in other people’s lives,” he said. “... there is no sector that has a better record of making a lasting impact on our society than lawyers, particularly lawyers who have served as elected public officials, because you’re able, in those positions, to make an impact that is not only deep, but it is also wide, because of the number of people you represent.”
Fisher said he was also influenced early on by his family, particularly his father and uncle who were attorneys. His focus on the law was also influenced by his Jewish values and his career was furthered by the support of the Jewish community, Fisher said.
“My Judaism has been core to everything I’ve done,” he said. “First, I would say to you that tikkun olam, to repair the world is making a lasting difference in other people’s lives, which is what I said earlier, was my goal in life. And it’s all inspired by what I learned in Sunday school at Suburban Temple (-Kol Ami in Beachwood).”
And it is the support of the Jewish community, not only in Cleveland, but throughout the state, including Columbus and Cincinnati, that has allowed him to have a successful career, especially when it comes to his time as a public servant, Fisher said.
“Had the Cleveland Jewish community not embraced me and supported me,” he said. “I doubt that I would have been as effective ... as I hope I have been in my life of public service,” he said. “So, I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Cleveland Jewish community.”
The Cleveland Jewish community’s support included the likes of businessman and philanthropist Mort Mandel, who Fisher said served as a mentor to him and got him engaged in the National Jewish Democratic Council, which Mandel founded.
In addition to the support of the Jewish community, Fisher said his successful career path has been due to the connections he’s made by being at the right place at the right time and taking opportunities as they became available.
For instance, when the opportunity came along to start his political career in 1980 as a state representative, he took the leap despite some misgivings about his lack of experience as a practicing attorney at the time.
“Sometimes you just have to seize the opportunity, because these opportunities don’t come along often.”
And opportunities, phone calls offering jobs, may come along when you least expect it, he said.
“My life has been filled with unexpected opportunities and calls,” Fisher said.