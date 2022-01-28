About Lori

Age: 47

Hometown: Orange

Synagogue: Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple

Undergraduate school: University of Michigan

Law school: The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

First paying job: Working at a clothing store in high school

How I relax: Reading fiction books, spend time with family, go for long walks/hikes, and our dog helps everyone in the family relax

If I weren’t an attorney: A traveling retiree

Best advice I ever received: “‘Don’t hit send.’ You do not have to have the last word. Its difficult not to want to have the last word when you litigate, but most often, you do not do yourself or your client any favors trying to get in the last word.”

Next Cleveland championship: Browns

Must-watch TV: “Schitt’s Creek” and “The Kominsky Method”

Favorite Northeast Ohio restaurant: Felice