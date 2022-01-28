For attorney Lori E. Brown, there was never any other professional goal than to be an attorney.
“No personal experience shaped my desire to be an attorney,” she said. “From a young age, I had wanted to go to law school. It was always my plan. I knew that I could be in a unique position to help others, whether it is an individual, an organization or another entity. I also thought that it would be intellectually rewarding. However, not until I went to law school and practiced in the real world, did I understand how rewarding, and difficult, it could be.”
Brown is a partner of Cleveland-based Gallagher Sharp LLP’s professional liability and business employment group, defending attorneys against legal malpractice claims and in grievance proceedings, and providing counsel for pre-claims assistance and risk management matters.
CJN: How did you end up at your firm?
Brown: I had wanted to work in litigation, and my husband, who worked as a staff attorney for a judge, told me that Gallagher Sharp was one of the few law firms that not only focused on litigation, but would also provide mentorship, training and “real” experience in handling all aspects of a case. I never had plans to represent attorneys and other professionals in law school. Our firm has a strong professional liability group, and I began to develop my practice in the area.
CJN: What career milestone are you most proud of?
Brown: I am proud of becoming a partner and developing a particular knowledge in the areas in which I practice – professional liability and consumer protection laws.
CJN: Do you find yourself emulating Jewish values in your work?
Brown: I believe in treating others with respect (kavod). This includes my clients, opposing parties, attorneys and the court. You can disagree, without being disagreeable. Also, responsibility (achrayut). I strive to act responsibly in the practice of law. It is important to think before you act and consider the consequences to all sides of a dispute or in litigation. While lawyers must be zealous advocates for their clients, they must consider all parties involved and the consequences of their actions. Lastly, fairness (tzedek). I strive to follow the rules – both ethical and legal rules. The legal profession is founded on the principles of fairness, justice and equity, and these are part of my Jewish values.
CJN: Who is your mentor? How did they impact you?
Brown: Alan Petrov, who is now retired. He took me under his wing when I was a new attorney and clearly impacted my decision to focus my practice in the area of professional liability. I still remember the first case I was assigned to with him – a legal malpractice case where we defended an attorney in another county. ... He was a true gentleman and never lost his temper, even with the most difficult opposing parties and counsel.
CJN: What excites you about the future?
Brown: More “normalcy” and what adventures lay ahead for my two sons.