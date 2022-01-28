Long before she began her journey to become a criminal defense attorney, Madelyn J. Grant found herself in the courtroom to watch her father, David Grant.
With this early interest and model to go by, Grant advocates zealously for each and every one of her clients as she practices criminal defense with focuses on sex-related offenses and cybercrimes.
She is also dedicated to sharing her expertise as she teaches cybercrimes as an adjunct professor at her alma mater, Cleveland-Marshall Colleges of Law, the same cybercrimes course taught by Ian Friedman that led her to work for Friedman & Nemecek, LCC.
CJN: What has been the most rewarding part of your career?
Grant: Achieving “justice” can come in many different forms. No matter what, it is always a hard-fought battle. Crossing the finish line with my clients is the most rewarding aspect of this job. No matter what type of case we are dealing with, or the nature of the charges, being able to see a case through to the end and witness my clients and their families get the closure they desperately need to move forward is an amazing feeling.
CJN: How does Judaism play a part in your professional life?
Grant: For my family, Judaism has always meant the importance of family and of tradition. Knowing and living that for so many years has affected the way in which I deal with my clients and their families. As they endure what can be some of the most difficult situations of their lives, they tend to bind together as a unit and prioritize one another over all else. I not only understand that, but I also respect it. That is something that has been instilled in me through my faith.
CJN: What advice do you give to students or others entering your field?
Grant: Get comfortable being uncomfortable. As a new lawyer, especially in the field of criminal defense, you will encounter frustrating, unique, emotional and altogether bizarre situations on a daily basis. Learn to lean into each and every experience and figure out what you can learn from it.
CJN: How do you approach cases of difficult subject matters?
Grant: The cases with the most difficult subject matter are the cases that require the most zealous advocacy and compassion. Our constitution affords criminal defendants certain rights. If we do not fight to protect those rights in the most difficult of cases, they certainly will not stand a chance in the smaller or less serious matters. I treat each and every case and client as if they were my own family because that is what everyone deserves.
CJN: What difference do you want to make in the justice system through your career?
Grant: Our criminal justice system is lacking in so many ways and at times it can feel hopeless. However, I understand that each and every case that I work on can have an impact on the system, even in some small way. Because of that, I will work tirelessly throughout my career to make sure that every case I handle is done so with the overall mission of justice and equality in mind. I also want to continue to educate the community and those entering the legal field about the justice system and its inherent flaws. The hope is that when community members are aware, they will get out and vote to effect change.