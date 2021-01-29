Marcel C. Duhamel, a partner at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP who specializes in privacy, consumer protection, complex litigation, class actions, electronic discovery and appellate practice, said he became a lawyer to help resolve disputes.
As a lawyer, he defends lenders against consumer and commercial class actions, lender liability claims and loan servicing claims, as well as claims under the Truth in Lending Act, Regulation Z, the Uniform Commercial Code, Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act, Retail Installment Sales Act and other theories of consumer liability. He also represents clients in shareholder actions challenging mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property litigation and general business litigation, as well as those involving privacy practices and data breach allegations.
CJN: What did you want to be when you grew up?
Duhamel: An astronaut, because, well, astronaut.
CJN: Why did you want to focus on privacy, consumer protection, complex litigation, class actions, electronic discovery and appellate practice?
Duhamel: My practice just evolved that way. I knew I wanted to litigate, and as things developed, this is where my practice took me.
CJN: How do you work with your clients to assist them in the best way possible that’s unique to them?
Duhamel: I try to understand what my clients’ business objectives are and then try to align that with litigation strategy.
CJN: What is the most common mistake your clients make?
Duhamel: Waiting too long to engage counsel.
CJN: What are you most proud of in your work?
Duhamel: When good work leads to an excellent result for a client who was in the right.
CJN: What kind of cases do you enjoy most?
Duhamel: I most enjoy litigating against talented and ethical opposing counsel. In those situations, I feel challenged to be my best.
CJN: What does being a lawyer mean to you?
Duhamel: The law is an immensely important profession in any democracy; as lawyers, we advocate for our clients while adhering to high ethical standards and while working within a framework of respect for the process and our opponents.