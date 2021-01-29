About Marcel

Age: 52

Hometown: Shaker Heights

Synagogue: Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple

Family: Wife, Jackie; Emma, Miriam, 16

Undergraduate school: Case Western Reserve University

Law school: University of Chicago Law School

First job out of law school: Judicial law clerk to the Hon. Ann Aldrich, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio

If I weren’t an attorney, I would …: Be riding my bicycle across the country

My favorites ...

Favorite Jewish-themed movie: “The Chosen”

Favorite Jewish celebrity: Daveed Diggs

Favorite Jewish food: Lox

Favorite Jewish holiday: Rosh Hashanah

Favorite Jewish tradition: Reciting the Shehecheyanu