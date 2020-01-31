As a tax attorney, Matthew F. Kadish often advises his clients to plan carefully.
He said his most frequently given piece of advice is this: “Never plan based on ‘who’s going to catch me.’ Plan to your best advantage, but only do things that will look good when the lights come on (and not just in the dark or shadows).”
Kadish’s practice covers tax-related areas, including estate planning and business succession, foreign bank account reporting and related issues, entity taxation, exempt organizations, and representation of clients before the IRS and U.S. Tax Court.
The partner at Frantz Ward LLP in Cleveland is a fellow of both the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel and the American College of Tax Counsel.
CJN: What about tax practice do you most enjoy?
Kadish: I like getting paid to think, but the best part of my job is listening and understanding my clients real issues and goals, then helping to advise them to protect their family’s financial future and minimize future family discord.
CJN: What recent changes in tax law have most affected your clients?
Kadish: The increase in the estate and gift tax exemption has allowed many clients to focus more on their family and philanthropic goals, and less on tax-based gymnastics. The elimination of itemized deductions is also a big deal, but it may be years before we see how much it really affects behavior.
CJN: What skills do you think are most important in terms of being successful in your practice?
Kadish: A good tax and estate planning attorney needs a combination of technical knowledge, common sense, empathy, and the ability to communicate clearly. Also something I learned from my time practicing in Hawaii and living overseas – it also helps not to assume what anyone does (or doesn’t) know or understand, especially not based on outward appearances. In Honolulu, a person wearing a rumpled aloha shirt could be poor, or could be a billionaire. In France, despite being relatively fluent, I was the one who spoke with a foreign accent. Whether it’s gender, minorities, national background or other religious perspectives, don’t make unfair assumptions about people. You don’t like it if someone does a shortcut evaluation of you; others won’t either.
CJN: What advice do you have for young attorneys trying to succeed in your field?
Kadish: Many years ago, I taught swimming at a summer camp. I had beginning students swimming laps in the shallow “kiddie pool” who were afraid to move to the deep end. I explained the trick – always swim on the top. That way it doesn’t matter how deep it is. While talent and personality varies and is important, the most controllable difference between average and excellent is effort. Just showing up counts, but won’t make your job satisfying. Always look for new things to learn and master. Depending on your skill set, writing or speaking is a good way to force yourself to master something new, and helps others get to know you to see whether they’d like to see more. Find mentors, and listen to and value their advice. And whenever possible, do the right thing. It’s not complicated. It may not be easy, but over time, it pays back more than you can imagine.