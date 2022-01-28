For Michael Davis Hoenig, a Cleveland native, graduate of Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood and a member of Green Road Synagogue, law practice and his Judaism go hand in hand.
“My career is guided by the Jewish principles of tzedek (justice) and tikkun olam (repairing the world),” Hoenig, a partner at Ulmer & Berne LLP in Cleveland, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in an email. “I remember that we were once strangers in a strange land, which is why I spend a significant amount of time on pro bono matters including helping refugees come to the United States.
“My Jewish values also guide me to represent my clients with the highest ethical standards, and I use my skills, knowledge and creativity to reach efficient and effective results in and out of the courtroom,” Hoenig wrote.
Among his other endeavors, Hoenig is a co-founder of Makom, “because it’s hard if not impossible to be gay and Orthodox and you know be fully those things simultaneously,” Hoenig said. “Although the Orthodox community does a lot of things really well, being inclusive and welcoming to LGBTQ members is something that we could improve on.”
He was a Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Maker in 2019, recognized for exhibiting efforts of tikkun olam.
CJN: You advise clients on compliance with data security, privacy laws and regulations. What are simple steps businesses can take to prevent hacking?
Hoenig: The most important thing to do is get help. Businesses should have a qualified IT team working to create a data security plan, implement it and consistently update it as new threats emerge. They should train their employees to detect security threats like phishing emails, and should use security measures like multifactor authentication, user permissions/application whitelists, and end point protection. Finally, businesses should keep their systems updated.
CJN: What are the most common mistakes people make in writing contracts?
Hoenig: People often try to save money by drafting contracts on their own. This can lead to poorly drafted contracts that end up in litigation. It’s far better to hire an attorney to draft a good contract than to spend time and money fighting over a bad contract. As my favorite law professor likes to say: “Ink is cheap, litigation is expensive.”
CJN: If you could change a law, what would it be?
Hoenig: It would be great to have a national data breach notification law. Right now, businesses have to navigate a patchwork of 50 different state laws to figure out what to do in the case of a data breach. Having one law would be easier and cheaper for businesses to comply with.
CJN: What is your professional pet peeve?
Hoenig: Dealing with unprofessional opposing counsel. As lawyers, we have a duty to advocate for our clients, but some lawyers take it too far. In my experience, having an unprofessional attorney does nothing but add unnecessary costs to litigation and unwelcome hostility.
CJN: What is the case you are most proud of?
Hoenig: I helped save a small snow plow manufacturing company from going out of business. The company was sued for millions of dollars for allegedly infringing another company’s snow plow patent. We defended the company in a multi-week federal court trial and won. We saved the business, and since then it has grown into a regional powerhouse.