Michael Goldstein’s path to his legal career started off just like many others have with the completion of law school at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wis., and entering the legal field upon graduation.
But Goldstein was lucky enough to have the opportunity to work as a lawyer with his father before the two opened up their own practice, Goldstein & Goldstein in Beachwood.
Goldstein said working with his father allowed him to take on responsibilities and challenges that he may not have been able to if he went to another law firm. Twenty years later, Michael Goldstein is still a managing lawyer at Goldstein & Goldstein.
CJN: What was it like working with you father?
Goldstein: It was a great experience and a great opportunity that he provided for us to work together and learn and have the opportunity to handle a lot of responsibilities that I would not have had otherwise.
CJN: What benefits did you gain from working with your father?
Goldstein: I was given a lot of opportunity for hands-on experience in doing trials, appeals right off the bat. And being completely involved in a lot of cases that I would not have had the opportunity to be as involved with, had I gone to a different firm. I think I was thrown out there right off the bat. Which, in the long run, really benefited me.
CJN: What made you want to work in this particular field of law?
Goldstein: The opportunity to be involved with individuals who had gone through traumatic events, the opportunity to represent them, to help them, to lead them through the process and ultimately hope to obtain some level of successful result that they can look at as some form of resolution of whatever they had been through.
CJN: What is the most rewarding part of this job?
Goldstein: The situations where someone has gone through a life-changing event, oftentimes very traumatic and tragic, to be able to see at the end of the case that they have some sort of closure and some sort of result that helps them, in some way or another, for them to move on.
CJN: What is the most challenging part of the job?
Goldstein: It can definitely be stressful and complicated to manage many different responsibilities with a large number of cases and operating an office. But there’s certainly nothing I would rather do.
CJN: What advice would you give to someone who wants to be in this field?
Goldstein: Be prepared to work hard and continually be learning in order to have any chance at success.