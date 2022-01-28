Morgan Caruso was inspired to practice law by personal tragedy. Caruso’s mother died just three days before her 15th birthday due to medical malpractice.
That led her to begin working at a personal injury law firm before even attending law school.
“I knew I wanted to advocate for people,” she said.
However, it was a criminal defense clinic she attended at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland that helped lead to her current criminal defense work, she said.
“I fell in love with litigating regularly in the courtroom and so began my journey to become a criminal defense attorney,” she said.
CJN: What motivates you?
Caruso: My kids motivate me each day. I love working and I love being a mom. The balance makes me proud. Recently my oldest son, Carson, told me he thought lawyers were all girls.
CJN: What would you say are your strengths as an attorney?
Caruso: I have the genuine ability to be well liked, negotiate just about anything and utilize my relationships and great arguments to get my clients the very best outcomes in their cases.
CJN: What is the most significant case you have been involved with?
Caruso: I’ve been involved in more serious cases than I can count. Probably the most significant to me are those in which there are such mitigating factors that don’t necessarily amount to a defense that pull deeply on my heartstrings because I care so much about my clients and their lives. I try to delve deeper into why people do what they do and what services I could potentially connect them with in order to help them, whether those be related to mental health, substance abuse, veterans support or other intervention to encourage their rehabilitation.
CJN: What do you see as the next steps in your career?
Caruso: This past year, Caruso Law Offices opened its second location, an office on the eastside located in Jefferson Park in Mayfield Village. I’ll open another office location this year and more in the future. Additionally, I’ve hired an associate lawyer and anticipate more positions opening as we continue to rapidly grow.