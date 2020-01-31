About Niki

Age: 39

Residence: Chagrin Falls

Synagogue: The Temple-Tifereth Israel

Family: Husband, Brian; children, Noah Harvey (10) and Lane Willa (8)

Undergraduate: Cornell University

Law school: CWRU School of Law (2005)

My favorites ...

Jewish movie: “Schindler’s List”

Jewish celebrity: My husband said I should put Jesus (the OG Jew), but I think it is Ruth Bader Ginsburg – she counts as a celebrity now, right? She’s a brilliant and strong lawyer, and she went to Cornell like me (we were even in the same sorority).

Jewish holiday: Yom Kippur, only because break fast is my favorite meal next to Thanksgiving dinner.

Jewish food: Everything served at breakfast

Jewish tradition: My innate ability to “Jewish mother” everyone in my life