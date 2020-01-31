In an alternate reality, Niki Schaefer said she might own a clothing and accessory boutique. In this one, she serves as electrical sector and litigation counsel at Eaton Corporation.
Noting the global power management company in Beachwood is divided into two sectors, electrical and industrial, Schaefer said her electrical sector designs, manufactures and sells products and services involving power generation, transmission and distribution process to make sure they are reliable, efficient and safe.
“In other words,” Schaefer explained, “we make and do things that help keep the lights on, run buildings and power neighborhoods.”
CJN: Have the legal challenges of the business evolved since you arrived?
Schaefer: I think legal challenges are always evolving, and my past (four and a half) years at Eaton have been no exception. The complexity of e-discovery and the demands that places on corporations certainly affect my job, as well as the importance of cybersecurity from a legal perspective. The nature of the relationship between outside counsel and in-house counsel is another important recent evolution, as we have strategically whittled down the number of firms we engage to create stronger partnerships and track our use of outside counsel in a much more rigorous way.
CJN: Do you have any pet peeves regarding outside counsel?
Schaefer: I get very frustrated when outside counsel just hands me a list of options I could pursue in a given situation without weighing in on the best one. I want that list of my options ... and then I want to know the option you would choose if you were in my shoes and why – that’s why I’m paying you.
CJN: Are there any legal matters keeping you up at night?
Schaefer: I have tried very hard in the last year not to let anything work related keep me up at night. I am the daughter of a general surgeon, and when peoples’ lives are in your hands, I can see how it would be impossible to let that go at night. But I’m not saving lives for the most part (unless it is a safety related issue, which is rare) so I try to maintain the perspective that work belongs at work. I have children to raise and family and friends to love and a community to get involved in – that’s what should keep me up at night, if anything.
CJN: What about your practice do you most enjoy?
Schaefer: I love that people come to me to help solve problems they can’t solve themselves. Many of them are legal problems, but many are also business or personal issues that people are having difficulty working through, and I love being looked at as a problem solver.
CJN: What is your most frequently given piece of legal advice?
Schaefer: Don’t speculate. Stick to the facts you know.