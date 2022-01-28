Richard Bain isn’t just the mayor of Pepper Pike – a role he has held since 2012.
He’s also an attorney with almost 40 years of legal and public service experience, which he puts to use at Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis in Woodmere. Bain represents business owners, employers, landlords and medical professionals – interpreting their issues, mastering facts and presenting arguments to resolve business, commercial, construction, real estate and employment disputes, according to the firm’s website.
Some of his career accomplishments include representing a committee member regarding committee matters in a recent Chapter 11 case – in re: FirstEnergy Solutions Corp., et al. No. 18-50757 – the largest Chapter 11 case pending in the Northern District of Ohio; successfully blocking confirmation of foreclosure sale for minimum value resulting in a multi-million dollar settlement by the Ohio Department of Transportation; defending shareholder and fiduciary duty dispute between owners of a steel mill; and defending insurance coverage issues regarding performance bonds, including bad faith allegations involving carriers and rights of recovery of carriers for bond payment, the website said.
In addition to being mayor of Pepper Pike, Bain also serves as president and executive board member of the Cuyahoga County Mayors and Managers Association; chairperson of the Suburban Water Regional Council of Governments; board member and co-chair of the civil rights committee of the Anti-Defamation League Cleveland; executive board member of Cuyahoga County Emergency Services Advisory Board; advocacy committee and Kitchen Cabinet at the Cleveland Food Bank; board of trustees at Chagrin Watershed Partners, Inc.; and member and past president of Valley Enforcement Regional Council Governments.
Bain is a member of the U.S. Supreme Court, the United States 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, the Ohio State Bar Association, the U.S. District Court’s Northern and Southern Districts of Ohio, and the Ohio State Bar Association.
CJN: What interested you in becoming a lawyer?
Bain: My favorite college professor encouraged me.
CJN: How did you end up at your firm?
Bain: It’s a great firm, and five minutes from both my front door and city hall.
CJN: What career milestone are you most proud of?
Bain: I have continued to assist my clients and still do my job as mayor of Pepper Pike. It makes for very long, but fulfilling days.
CJN: Do you find yourself emulating your Jewish values in your day-to-day work?
Bain: Yes. I am proud to be co-chair of the civil rights committee of the regional Anti-Defamation League. Those values of justice, fairness and equality for all are important to me. I try, by my best actions, in my legal and public careers to practice and promote those values.
CJN: Who would you say is your mentor?
Bain: My long-ago partner, Paul Shapiro. Paul taught me to treat each client and their matters as your most important.
CJN: What excites you most about the future?
Bain: The future is always full of possibility, opportunity and hope. We get a chance every day to make things better.