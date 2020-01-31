Robert D. Boroff, a partner at Gallagher Sharp in Cleveland who specializes in trucking and construction defense litigation, became an attorney due to his love for mentoring others.
He defends national and international commercial transportation companies in crashes and cargo loss claims, as well as defends manufacturers and contractors in construction-related issues. He responds immediately to crash scenes to investigate and evaluate losses for clients.
With so much to balance at work, it only makes sense Boroff’s secret talent is juggling.
CJN: What Jewish values do you reflect on in your work?
Boroff: A Jewish value that I think about and use on a daily basis is sh’mirat halashon, which to me means being careful with your words. Words are powerful tools and, while lawyers have to be zealous advocates for their clients, I believe we can and should do so with civility, honesty and professionalism.
CJN: What do you enjoy most and least about your job?
Boroff: The best part of my job is helping clients navigate through the rigors of litigation from the start of a claim all the way through trial. I primarily represent trucking companies and truck drivers who have been involved in large scale and catastrophic accidents – which is very traumatic for those involved. I am usually hired at the scene of the incident within hours of the accident. I take pride in being a constant resource as both a counselor and staunch defender of my clients from the day of the accident through the conclusion of a case. One of the best parts of serving clients is the relationships and close friendships I have made along the way.
The least enjoyable part of my job is the administrative side of the business that can sometimes pull me away from the best parts of the job.
CJN: In your biography on your firm’s website, it says you are a part of Gallagher Sharp’s rapid response team that immediately responds to crash scenes to investigate and evaluate loss for clients. What is that like?
Boroff: Being on Gallagher Sharp’s rapid response team involves assisting our trucking clients in managing and overseeing the investigation of large scale accidents. We are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and 365 days out of the year, and so it is not uncommon to receive a phone call in the middle of the night or on a holiday. Once we receive a call informing us of an incident, we immediately take action to learn as much about the accident as possible, which includes going right out to the scene of the accident, identifying and interviewing witnesses, discussing the accident with law enforcement and retaining experts who can provide further assistance at the scene.