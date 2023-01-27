For Rochelle Ehrenreich, the path to a legal career was neither traditional nor direct, but one she is said she is glad she took. Ehrenreich said she was always interested in the law, but her mother dissuaded her from becoming an attorney because she felt her daughter was too introverted and law school would only exacerbate the problem. Despite aptitude tests that showed she should consider a law career, her mother had other ideas.
“Go to law school after you get married,” Ehrenreich said her mother told her.
So, she began her career as an accountant. But that career was not for her and at 48 years old she decided to go to law school and, adding another wrinkle to her journey, did so alongside her daughter. When her younger daughter took the Law School Admission Test for entry to law school, Ehrenreich said found it interesting and took the exam as well. Both mother and daughter ended up going to law school together at Fordham University in New York, even taking classes together during the first year of school and graduating together.
“So, it was me, my daughter and her two babies ... all up on stage, getting the diploma together,” she said.
However, as a woman in her early 50s, Ehrenreich said she had trouble finding a job, only getting a few offers, one of which was working for female-run law firm practicing disability law in New York where she would go on to win civil rights cases on behalf of her clients by helping them secure the accommodations they needed. She came to Cleveland when she married her husband, Leonard, in 2018, whose family firm Ehrenreich & Associates, has been in business for the past 50 years and focuses on disability accommodations, medical malpractice, Social Security, worker’s compensation and personal injury.
Ehrenreich said she enjoys practicing law because she likes to help people not only secure the rights they are guaranteed by the law, but also prevent them from making mistakes due to their lack of understanding of the law.
“You can save people a lot of grief when you understand the law and explain it to them,” she said.
Ehrenreich said she also takes inspiration from her Judaism when it comes to her legal practice.
Citing the book of Deuteronomy, Ehrenreich said Judaism exhorts to “pursue justice,” but said, unfortunately, that does not always happen in practice.
“You’ll find a lot of clients coming in and they go, I want justice,” she said. “But in the secular courts, I have to admit, that there isn’t really justice, an absolute justice that can be resolved by those courts. The best you can do is as an unhappy compromise where both sides are equally unhappy.”
Despite this, Ehrenreich said she would recommend students consider law school.
“I would tell people that there were so many things you can do with the law, so many different areas ... engineering law, patent law ... litigation, personal injury, all these things, that no matter what, you will find an area that appeals to you and interest you. And ultimately, yes, you do help people.”
And for those who are considering law as a second career, Ehrenreich said it can be done.
“You have to be able to sit and study,” she said. But, “if you want to do it, you’ll be able to do it.”