Attending law school at the age of 29, Roger Kleinman did not take the traditional path to becoming a lawyer.
After graduating from undergraduate school, he spent many years making a living as a musician and putting out records in the Cleveland band, Wild Horses.
“I thought I could do some good with a law degree,” Kleinman said about his decision to go back to school, adding that his uncle, Bennet Kleinman of Kahn, Kleinman, Yanowitz & Arnson, served as an influence.
He began his law practice in November 1984 and over time found himself focusing more and more on family law. At the first law firm he worked for, Kleinman said he gained experience in divorce litigation which led him to stepping up and assisting with the family law practice when he moved to a larger firm.
The family law practice is relatively small, so Kleinman stressed the importance of forging working relationships with other lawyers in the practice as it can be in the client’s best interests.
“This practice area, because it is so emotional, because the clients make so many demands on you, some lawyers will start to take things personally,” he said. “And so keeping friendly relations when a lawyer doesn’t agree with you or their client is giving them a hard time can be challenging, but I think that by and large I’ve been successful at doing that. And I think it’s in the client’s interest for their matters to be not about the lawyers and their egos, but about their issues and reasonable resolution of their issues.”
As a lawyer, he said his main goal is solving problems, which can be challenging, but when achieved can be very satisfying.
“You have to navigate the lawyer on the other side, your own client, the facts, the law, all that,” said Kleinman, who celebrated his bar mitzvah at Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “And the practice, of course, is emotional. Clients are emotional and so their emotions also have to be considered, acknowledged and somehow dealt with in the overall process.”
He said his greatest accomplishment is establishing a reputation over his many years of being a lawyer as being honest and right thinking.
“Try to do the right thing,” Kleinman said. “And you have to try to do the right thing in the face of sometimes opposition from your own client, lawyers on the other side, but always be honest, always listen and make it about the client’s interests and not your own.”
Raised by parents who were brought up in Orthodox, Yiddish-speaking households, Kleinman said, “The Jewish culture is the thing that is meaningful and significant to me. I really love Jewish culture and the wisdom that religion has.”