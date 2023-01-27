When Sarah Katz, associate attorney at Ulmer & Berne LLP in Cleveland, was presented with the opportunity to incorporate her interest in science into her practice as an attorney, she eagerly embraced it.
Katz’s practice focuses on product liability litigation and the defense of pharmaceutical, medical device and toxic tort claims.
“I have been practicing in commercial litigation since graduating from law school,” she said. “I began practicing in medical product liability defense, in part, because of the added science element in this practice. I have always been interested in science and it has been a pleasure to be able to incorporate this interest into my legal practice.”
She said her work has made a difference in the field through her extensive experience with all stages of the litigation process, from pre-litigation counseling through trial and appeal. She has second chair arbitration, trial and dispute resolution experience. Her practice group has worked in courts across the United States and presented arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I use these skills to represent a diverse array of clients in multi-district, coordinated and consolidated proceedings, as well as putative class actions and ‘one-off’ product liability suits,” she said.
Katz said Judaism has had a direct impact on her career because she was offered an internship through a Jewish organization 10 years ago.
“During the internship, I worked as a research assistant in a post-traumatic stress disorder study at Bar-Ilan University,” she said. “While I was there, I became intrigued by many of the political and legal issues in the area. This experience convinced me to apply to law school upon my return to the U.S.”
Katz said she enjoys spending Jewish holidays with her family.
“My family always had very elaborate, and sometimes silly, Passover seders,” she said. “That is probably why it is my favorite holiday. My bat mitzvah was pretty interesting, too. I had the same haftorah portion my mother had when she was bat mitzvahed, which was surprising. The theme of my party was endangered species and we collected funds for the World Wildlife Federation.”
Growing up, she attended Hebrew school three days a week and took Hebrew as her foreign language during her junior year of high school, she said.
Outside of work, Katz enjoys learning new skills and can often be found taking classes, she said. Her hobbies include art-based skills such as sculpting, felting, glassblowing, blacksmithing, sewing and painting.
Looking forward, she hopes to continue to grow in her field and learn more as she does so. She also hopes to learn more about other fields of both law and her life overall.
“My goals are to continue to work for and serve my clients efficiently and effectively,” Katz said. “I look forward to my knowledge base and expertise in this field continuing to grow. My personal and professional goals are both governed by one rule – always seek to learn more. I hope to both develop greater expertise in some areas of my life and diversify my knowledge base in others.”