Scott Lepene, a member of the business restructuring group at Thompson Hine LLP in Cleveland, takes great pride in the cases he has worked on, many of them involving bankruptcy.
This field of law invigorates him because it allows him to get involved in multiple areas of practice, he said.
“I’ve been practicing for 20-plus years now,” Lepene said. “I’ve been fortunate to have a number of rewarding experiences. Certainly, any time you go into bankruptcy court and are advocating a position on behalf of a client in bankruptcy court in front of a federal judge, that is a memorable experience.”
Lepene said one of his most memorable cases was the Family Christian bookstore bankruptcy case.
“The Family Christian bookstore bankruptcy case was a case that lasted a significant amount of time and I was up there leading our firm in representing a secured lender in the case. That was certainly a very memorable experience,” he said.
He has also served on bankruptcy cases for companies such as L & L Wings, Eastman Kodak and Frontier Communications, he said.
“I have been fortunate to build, in connection with my role as a business restructuring attorney, a niche in specializing in assignments for the benefit of creditors, particularly in the Delaware Chancery Court,” Lepene said.
He said many opportunities have presented themselves working at Thompson Hine, which has a diverse practice.
“We have a wonderful platform at our firm and I think that, in a nutshell, if I was to summarize what has been rewarding, it’s been the ability to utilize the platform that we have at Thompson Hine to develop client relationships and client opportunities,” he said.
Lepene said he began his career as a litigator, but was looking for an area that would be the right fit, which led him to specializing in bankruptcy cases.
“The thing I like about bankruptcy is that you really get to dabble in a variety of areas,” he said. “That’s the beautiful thing about bankruptcy is that you get to litigate and you also get to utilize corporate skills. So, you literally have the best of both worlds.”
An attorney practicing in this field can be advocating a position in front of a bankruptcy judge and litigate an issue at bankruptcy court while, at the same time, be drafting an asset purchase agreement on behalf of a client who is acquiring the assets in the case, he said.
“I always wanted to be able to specialize in an area (like bankruptcy) because I felt that would make me more marketable and I think I’ve been fortunate in that regard,” he said.
Lepene said every lawyer faces adversity in their career and how they grow from it depends on how they deal with it.
“One of the things about being a lawyer is that it can be humbling,” he said. “It’s not an easy profession. Not to suggest that any other profession is easy, but being a lawyer is hard and it’s demanding. You’re going to be hit with adversity from time to time and it really comes down to ‘How do you handle it?’ The ones who deal with adversity head on and try and improve from it, I think, then end up in a better position.”