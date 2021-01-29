Marathon runner, triathlete and drummer Scott Spero is a personal injury lawyer by day.
“I work hard and I play hard, and I use all 24 hours a day to the fullest,” said Spero, who is owner and president of Bentoff & Spero Co., LPA in Beachwood. “Being a personal injury lawyer allows me to help people when the help is most needed.”
He has also completed more than 30 marathons and eight ironman triathlons in his down time. And Spero plans to go to Chattanooga, Tenn., in September to compete in the Chattanooga Ironman if the pandemic doesn’t stop him.
In addition to being a board member at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood, he plays percussion for its Rock My Soul Shabbat and Shira Chadasha services, which allow him “to embrace Judaism in a unique and beautiful way,” he said.
A Cleveland native, he became bar mitzvah at the former Congregation Brith Emeth in Pepper Pike. A graduate of Shaker Heights High School, he has served as president of the Beachwood Athletic Boosters and is president of the Shaker Heights Alumni Association. He met his wife, Jody, at a party at the Mandel Jewish Community Center on April 15, 1989.
CJN: What attracted you to personal injury law?
Spero: My father, Keith Spero, was a personal injury attorney, and I grew up watching him. I saw how he could help change somebody’s life in a meaningful way when they were severely injured due to someone else’s fault. I like how we balance the scales of justice.
CJN: What do you consider the best outcome?
Spero: When my client is satisfied and content with the outcome of their case.
CJN: What are your clients’ greatest mistakes?
Spero: I would say some clients have “great expectations” that are not realistic. Fortunately, most follow my guidance to avoid bad outcomes.
CJN: What is your pet peeve in your work life?
Spero: There’s practicing law and there’s running a business. I love practicing law more than I love running a business. Just the nuts and bolts of dealing with a significant overhead.
CJN: How has COVID-19 changed your practice?
Spero: There are fewer personal injury cases because people are not driving as much or they’re working from home. I’m hoping that will change. The environment in the field has changed with Zoom conferences, Zoom mediations and not seeing people in person. I consider myself more of a people person. I love face-to-face interactions. I much prefer the old way versus the new way.
CJN: Do you play with a band?
Spero: I’ve been fortunate to play in a jazz fusion type of band with some friends from childhood. We haven’t played together in awhile because of the pandemic.
CJN: What is your proudest moment?
Spero: My proudest moment is every day watching my kids grow and become nice young adults who will make a difference in this world.