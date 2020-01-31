Steve Gill, partner of Sleggs, Danzinger & Gill, Co., LPA, has more than 25 years experience specializing in property tax appeals and related matters for large national clients, including national REITs and Fortune 500 companies.
With his experience, he’s successfully represented clients in complex legal issues related to the valuation of real and personal property. Some of his most recent successes include the representation of a casino, an airport mall and a major hospital system. Gill is also a member of the American, Ohio State and Cleveland Metropolitan bar associations, as well as a member of the Institute for Professionals in Taxation and the International Council of Shopping Centers.
Gill said he gained inspiration to study law from his late uncle, Morlee Rothchild.
“He was a labor lawyer and got me interested in studying,” he said. “He was a longtime partner here in Cleveland and a lot of people know him.”
CJN: How did your uncle inspire you to study law?
Gill: I was in college when that inspiration hit me. I mentioned to my uncle that I wanted to go to law school and he told me to go get a Yellow Pages and look up attorneys. He told me to count the pages and there were many. He asked me if I thought I would be a better attorney than any in the book and I replied yes. He then said he would recommend me to law school.
CJN: What specifically inspired you to practice real property tax law?
Gill: The valuation of real estate.
CJN: What was a major turning point in your career?
Gill: After graduating from law school, I spent the first four years litigating until I was offered a new position with the professional service firm Ernst & Young. I spent 10 years at Ernst & Young as the national director of property tax services. However, when offered the chance to get back into the practice of law 15 years later with Robert “Kip” Danziger and Todd Sleggs, I jumped at the chance. It was an important move in my career and I have enjoyed it very much personally and professionally.
CJN: What is the most rewarding part of your job?
Gill: Making my clients happy. There have been many clients and cases where we had that outcome as well.
CJN: How does your career inspire you outside of work?
Gill: My job has helped me to be more organized both at work and within my personal life. I have found the need to organize because I’m so busy at work that I need to get organized there. It has helped me do the same outside of work.
CJN: What role does Judaism play in your work?
Gill: I think religion provides an opportunity to always take the high ground, both in and out of the office.
With the knowledge he has now, Gill has simple advice for aspiring lawyers.
“Continue to work hard, it will pay off,” he said.