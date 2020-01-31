Beyond his duties as regional managing partner of Fisher Phillips’ Cleveland office, Steven Nobil devotes his practice to representing public and private sector employers in the manufacturing, retail, logistics, higher education, sports, municipalities, health care and service industries in all areas of traditional labor law.
Nobil has served as chief negotiator for employers in hundreds of collective bargaining agreements involving bargaining units of five to more than 10,000 employees. He has also had success representing unionized employers in strikes, arbitrations, contract administration, acquisitions and downsizing, mergers, as well as plant closures and relocations, reductions in force, independent contractors and joint employer issues and related litigation.
“Achieving outstanding results for any client will make any day of mine better,” Nobil said. “Especially when they have taken my advice even though they disagreed with it.”
CJN: Are there any legal matters keeping you up at night?
Nobil: Legal matters don’t keep me up at night. However, trying to create innovative strategies to accomplish a client’s objective without violating the law can cause me restless nights.
CJN: What would you do if you weren’t a lawyer?
Nobil: Having played college football and attending all Cleveland Browns’ home games, both college and professional football have been my overriding passion. If not an attorney, I would love to be a college or a professional football coach ... or better yet, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns. In fact, ever since 1979, I have been “on the clock” with the Browns during every NFL Draft and love to compare the choices I have made versus the choices they have made.
CJN: What recent changes in law have most affected your clients?
Nobil: The recent changes to the overtime exemptions under the Fair Labors Standards Act has caused almost every one of my clients to reassess who is exempt from being paid overtime and how many salaried (verses hourly) employees they want to employ.
CJN: What is your most frequently given piece of legal advice?
Nobil: I’d suggest we conduct a thorough investigation before you take that action. Otherwise your legal expenses may be a pittance of the ultimate cost you’ll pay for doing that.