Susan Friedman, an estate planning attorney at Kohrman, Jackson & Krantz in Cleveland, said finding her way to a law career started in high school.
She credits her Shaker Heights High School U.S. government teacher Jerry Graham as the one to inspire her choice to pursue political science as a major in her undergraduate studies.
“It was my favorite high school course, and I eventually worked for two U.S. congressmen: Louis Stokes and William Clay,” said Friedman, who lives in Solon. “The congressmen encouraged me to apply to law school, and the rest is history. It just clicked. If I wasn’t in Mr. Graham’s class, I don’t know if I would’ve had the same trajectory.”
To get her foot in the door, Friedman started her career as a litigator, she said.
“But, I quickly realized that I didn’t like the adversarial nature of litigation,” she said. “I knew I wanted to help people. When I transitioned to estate planning, I knew right away it was the right area of law for me. I work with individuals and families to help them have peace of mind while navigating challenging situations.”
While her career has been long and has had many successes along the way, Friedman said she still has many years ahead of her, especially with her recent move to KJK in November 2021.
“I consider my most recent turning point to be when I joined Kohrman, Jackson & Krantz,” she said. “This move gave me the opportunity to broaden my practice and do more complex work based on the support of my partners, our associates and the firm’s strong practice groups. I’m grateful that I landed at KJK.”
As her favorite part of the job is helping people from various walks of life navigate business succession and complex estate planning, Friedman said what makes her most proud also is what brings her joy.
“It’s about helping families avoid disputes and protect assets while also balancing my own family life and being a mom,” she said. “It’s not easy for any working mom, but I like what I do.”
A member of Park Synagogue, Friedman said her connection to Judaism plays a role in her day-to-day work as a lawyer.
“Judaism teaches that all people deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” she said. “There are also the tenants of justice and tikkun olam, and I strive to reflect those tenants in my legal practice. I work to treat all of my clients and colleagues respectfully, but also because of my Jewish upbringing, I make an effort to be involved in the community, too.”
And in addressing the next generation of estate planning lawyers, Friedman said it’s important to know that the practice area “can’t be put in a box.”
“A practitioner should have knowledge of other practice areas such as corporate, tax and litigation,” she said. “It’s important to hone writing skills for all practitioners. Also, young lawyers should make sure to stay on top of the law because changes are coming.”