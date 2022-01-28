About Tanya

Age: 41

Hometown: Pepper Pike

Synagogue: Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue

Undergraduate school: Cleveland State University

Law school: Cleveland-Marshall College of Law

First paying job: Dishwasher at a Russian party center, and then also worked at Davis Bakery in Mayfield Heights until I joined Margaret Wong’s immigration law office at 18

How I relax: I spend time and travel with my husband and children, get together with friends and sing karaoke

If I weren’t an attorney: I can’t imagine what I would be. I don’t see myself in any other profession.

Favorite Northeast Ohio restaurant: Cedar Creek Grille