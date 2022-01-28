Tanya Linetsky immigrated to the United States from Tashkent, Uzbekistan in 1998 when she was 17 years old. Now, she practices immigration law to help clients through the same process she once found herself in.
Linetsky represents clients from all over the world in their immigration matters, both in U.S. immigration agencies and U.S. courts, as well as U.S. consulates abroad.
As an immigrant practicing immigration law, Linetsky understands not only the legal issues her clients have, but also the personal concerns they face in calling a new country home.
CJN: When you immigrated to the U.S., what challenges did you face both on a social level and legal level?
Linetsky: We did not have any legal problems. (We) came as Jewish refugees from the former Soviet Union. Socially, the only issue I had was missing my high school friends in my hometown. But this lasted only six months, until I fully integrated into my new American life and started college.
CJN: How did your experience as an immigrant influence your decision to go into law? And how does it continue to influence you today?
Linetsky: When I came to the U.S. and started college that same year, for some reason, I knew I was going to be a lawyer. I don’t even remember how and why I decided to go into law. I don’t know whether it’s my personal immigrant experience that influenced and influences my career to this day. It’s probably mostly due to a very lucky chance I got in life – I was able to find a job at an immigration law firm the same year we immigrated in November 1998. That probably is what really played a role in what I do today – immigration law.
CJN: How has your experience as an immigrant aided you in addressing the concerns of your clients?
Linetsky: I believe that my own experiences as an immigrant make me a more compassionate, caring and considerate attorney. I can relate to the concerns and challenges my clients face and my priority is to help them.
CJN: What advice do you most often offer to clients?
Linetsky: I always tell them to be honest, truthful and law-abiding, as any small mistake can cause a lot of problems related to immigration, even many years down the road.
CJN: How has your experience as a Jewish refugee influenced you in your work?
Linetsky: I do a lot of asylum work and can personally relate to many of my clients’ cases of persecution, harassment, lack of freedoms and fears of returning to their home countries.