Todd Gurney has specialized in medical malpractice at the Eisen Law Firm in Cleveland since 2007. After working at a boutique employment law firm after graduating law school, Gurney, a partner, has been helping people and families find justice after a wrongful death or medical error.
Gurney’s role within the community earned him the inaugural Robert Sill Leadership Award in 2018 presented by the Ohio region of ORT America.
ORT is the largest nongovernmental provider of education in the world, focusing especially in the Jewish community, providing education for people that otherwise might not have access to it.
CJN: How long have you been in this field?
Gurney: Since 2007
CJN: What advice would you give to someone who wants to be an attorney?
Gurney: It’s very hard work and very challenging, but extremely rewarding. It’s rewarding because when you see your hard work actually pay off to help someone who really needed it, whose life was in a really tough spot, and help them to get it turned around, it’s just a really rewarding feeling to know that you’re able to actually help people.
CJN: What do you enjoy the most about your job?
Gurney: Helping people who have nobody else to turn to. Helping people who are in a really tough spot.
CJN: What do you enjoy least about your job?
Gurney: Dealing with the insurance companies. They’re just very difficult. There’s no recognition of the human element that’s involved in these cases. It’s just all business to them. We’ve got people that are paralyzed, or have lost loved ones. There’s a human component and emotions. And you’re dealing with these insurance companies on the other side that are like machines.
CJN: What is one item on your bucket list?
Gurney: I want to travel. I’ve never been to Europe or Israel. Actually, I won an award from ORT two years ago. I won the first ever Robert Sill Leadership Award, and I’m supposed to take a trip to Israel to visit one of the ORT schools over there. With COVID, things have been delayed, but I am hoping to make that trip some time soon.