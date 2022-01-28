About Warren

Age: 77

Hometown: Beachwood

Synagogue: Beachwood Kehilla

Undergraduate school: Case Institute of Technology

Law school: National Law Center, George Washington University

First paying job: Babysitting for my baby brother at 10 cents per hour.

How I relax: Reading and photography

If I weren’t an attorney: I’d probably be a teacher. I’ve enjoyed training new attorneys at my firm. I’ve enjoyed speaking with students about intellectual property at a number of schools, e.g., Mandel Jewish Day School, Gross Schechter, Hilltop, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland, and also I’ve spoken with businesses, foreign law firms and various organizations.

Best advice I ever received: Following completion of my engineering degree from Case, to work at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office by day and go to GWU at night

Next Cleveland sports championship: Guardians

Must-watch TV: Medical, police and law shows

Favorite NE Ohio restaurant: The several kosher restaurants; but my wife, Zehava’s, meals are best of all