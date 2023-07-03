Cleo Hastings is the real star of the show at Beachwood City Hall. As a registered therapy dog, she brings comfort and joy to all who have the privilege of meeting her.
Cleo is a 6-year-old golden retriever belonging to Beachwood Law Director Stewart Hastings, and his wife, Tobe Schulman. She is a smiley and empathetic dog that loves to play Frisbee and have her picture taken. She became a therapy dog in 2019 and her service to the city of Beachwood was inspired by that of another dog in Summit County.
“The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office has a victim assistance dog, called Avery,” Hastings told the Cleveland Jewish News. “The original Avery, I think, has passed away, but now I think there’s an Avery II.”
He said the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office realized Avery brings comfort to certain victims, especially young ones, who need to tell police and lawyers what they have endured, or testify about it in court.
“They discovered that the dog helps relax them, gives them a lot of comfort, and the Summit County judge even allowed the dog to accompany one of the victims into court when she had to testify against her own father,” he said.
Hastings and Schulman decided to register and train Cleo as a therapy dog when she was 3 years old, after noticing her strong desire to be around people, they said.
“When we first got Cleo, they built a park where we lived and we would take her to the dog park, and Cleo was not interested in socializing with the dogs,” Schulman told the CJN. “She wanted to be around the people.”
“She’d go around to everybody, lean into them,” Hastings said. “I was standing next to the fence and she ignores me and she goes right to the couple next to me. They’re petting her and they said, ‘Whose dog is this,’ and I said, ‘You can’t tell, can you’ because she just loves people.”
Cleo did “really well” in dog training school and is one of the smartest dogs Hastings and Schulman have had, they said. Taking these qualities into consideration, they chose to make her a therapy dog.
A few years later, inspired by Avery and already having had a registered therapy dog, Hastings decided to start bringing Cleo to work with him.
Do you have a dog?
Aside from the city hall offices, Cleo also spends a lot of time at the Beachwood Police Department, familiarizing herself with the officers and staff members there, he said.
“That way, if we ever do have to have a victim, the only new variable is the victim,” he said. “She’s not distracted by anything else.”
So far, there haven’t been any horrific crimes involving children that are of similar nature to the child Avery helped testify against her father in Summit County, but Cleo has been used on a few occasions to comfort the people of Beachwood.
“I did have a parent call me who knew about her and said that his child was a dog-bite victim and wondered if his son could spend some time with Cleo to sort of allay some of his fears of dogs,” Hastings said. “We met up with the family and the boy was very hesitant at first but, by the end of the time, he was playing Frisbee with her and she was getting the Frisbee for him, and he was having, seemingly, a good time.”
Schulman, who is retired, often takes Cleo to Bryden Elementary School in Beachwood to assist the children in their learning.
The children at Bryden enjoy playing games with Cleo, such as “Cleo says,” which is the same concept as the popular game, “Simon says.”
Cleo has a sixth sense when it comes to empathy, which makes her an ideal therapy dog, Hastings said.
He talked about a time when he and Cleo were playing Frisbee in a field near their home and Cleo did something unusual. He threw the Frisbee and she ignored it, which she’d never done. She then ran around to the other side of a lake at the field, toward a family sitting at a picnic table.
“I’m running and I apologize and said, ‘I’m sorry, I’ve never seen her do that before. I hope she’s not bothering you,’ and they said, ‘She’s not bothering us. We just spread our dog’s ashes in the lake,’” Hastings recalled. “And I’m just looking at (Cleo) like, ‘How did she know?’ But she did. I can’t explain it any other way.”
Cleo has a younger sister, Stella, who is 3 years old and also a golden retriever. Stella is a rescue, so she is a bit more rambunctious than Cleo, but is in training to become a therapy dog, as well.
“She’s right now a Canine Good Citizen, so she now has to go to the next level to get to (be) a therapy dog,” Hastings and Schulman said of Stella’s progress in her training.
Cleo keeps Stella grounded, teaches her and lets her know her place, they noted.
“Stella is the instigator,” Hastings said. “She’s the one that wants to play, she’s the one that wants to wrestle, and Cleo will let her do that, but at some point Cleo will say, ‘That’s enough.’”
Cleo communicates to Stella that playtime is over with a sharp bark, he said.
“The other thing is, on our first floor we have a half bathroom; that is Cleo’s room,” Schulman said. “Stella wouldn’t set foot in there for anything. Cleo sleeps not on the bed but on my side of the bed. Stella won’t come to that side of the bed. There’s just certain areas that Cleo has laid the law that, ‘If I’m here, don’t bother me.’”
As a puppy, Cleo was diagnosed with a rare disorder called idiopathic meningitis, Hastings said. Dogs with this condition become “allergic to nothing.” Cleo experienced episodes where she would get very stiff and her body would think it was reacting to a foreign body, but there was no foreign body present.
Doctors at Metropolitan Veterinary Hospital in Akron told Hastings and Schulman there were three possible outcomes. Cleo had a one-third chance of dying, a one-third chance of having the condition for the rest of her life and possibly controlling it with medicine, and a one-third chance of getting better and living the rest of her life without complications.
Cleo did, in fact, overcome the disorder with the aid of extensive treatment, they said. The decision to treat her was a difficult one considering her odds and the costs, but Hastings and Schulman look back now and are glad they made the choice they did.
“It was going to be really, really expensive and there are a lot of people in the world who wouldn’t pay it, but we paid it,” Hastings said. “We love our dogs and, had we known what she would become, it would have been the easiest decision of our life.”
Hastings and Schulman said Cleo’s intelligence, sweet disposition and love for everyone she meets are her best qualities. They have never seen Cleo meet someone she did not like.
Schulman said she did not choose Cleo when they first met, but rather Cleo chose her.
“We get down there and it was a farm where they had like 400 cows and they had this little shed where the golden was with her puppies,” Schulman recalled. “When we came to see them, the owner opened up the door and eight puppies ran out and this one puppy ran to me, which ultimately is Cleo, and the other seven just ran off and were playing. So I like to say she picked me.”