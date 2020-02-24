Regardless of how much pet owners dread it, their furry companions will grow older. No longer puppies or kittens, but still the animal they have always loved, older pets need more attention and diligent care.
According to Dr. Andrew Federer, a veterinarian at East Side Mobile Vet Practice, and Sharon Harvey, president and CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League, both in Cleveland, pet owners should be aware of some of the health and lifestyle changes that come along with an older animal.
“First, the key is having access to veterinary care, making sure you’re seeing the doctor,” Harvey said. “Just as humans age, the same things happen with our pets. So, having good, regular preventative vet care and timely treatment for anything the pet may experience, keeps them comfortable.”
For cats and dogs alike, Federer said there are a few conditions that will ail their pet at some point.
“A majority of pets will develop some degree of arthritis past the age of 9,” he explained. “In looking at the animals clinically, a stiffer gait, slow movement in getting up and hesitation of stairs point to arthritis. Another thing that occurs, mostly in dogs, is hearing loss. What owners will notice is they get more restless at night, are less responsive and won’t hear you come home right away.”
Both Harvey and Federer said pet owners need to be a bit more patient with aging animals, and some basic lifestyle adjustments may be in order.
“A softer thing to keep in mind is we just have to be willing to understand them,” Harvey noted. “Think about how they will start to not be able to see or hear and slow down, so we need to be ready to adapt to their lifestyle needs as they age.”
Harvey said some of these changes come from taking cues from your pet, and can look like adding ramps and steps around the house, as well as adjusting diets per your veterinarian’s instruction.
Federer agreed some changes need to be made, but expressed pet owners shouldn’t change too much too quickly or take away well-loved routines all together.
“Sometimes pets get anxious as they age,” he said. “So, maintaining their routine is still important. It just might take them a little longer. Owners shouldn’t hesitate to walk their pets if they like that. They just might not go as far. Though the pet is getting older, they still enjoy it.”
Both professionals expressed the utmost importance of regular vet visits when animals get older. Federer said every six months is a good rule of thumb, as conditions can quickly change or arise, and pet owners will always have questions.
“It depends on what is going on with your pet,” Harvey said. “But with an otherwise healthy pet, it’s important to go in at least once a year. But as soon as you notice anything different, like a limp or drinking more water and having accidents, that’s a sign a trip to the vet is needed.”
Federer said the needs and particularities of aging pets is one of the reasons why he started his mobile vet practice.
“One that often starts to play a role is finding a vet that can come to you as older pets have more difficulty moving around,” he said. “What’s nice is I can come to you. Coming to the home where the pet can be comfortable. It helps quite a bit. I can see the environment the pet lives in and we can make suggestions based on that.”
But the professionals’ best piece of advice? Staying informed when it comes to their care.
“They are members of our family,” Harvey said. “When you take on the life of a pet and bring them into your family, it is critical that you continue to recognize their needs and take care of them, giving them the quality of life they deserve.”
Federer noted, “You have a lifelong companion who has been there for you faithfully. Providing some extra support and love as they start slowing down goes a long way for the pet and the owner as well.”