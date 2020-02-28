PET LODGE USA OF BEACHWOOD
23370 Mercantile Road
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-342-4652
24/7 staffing. Themed pet villages. Dogs have villas, cottages, houseboats and chuck wagons. Cats have tree houses and cabanas. Indoor track, three play rooms, and eight private yards. All-inclusive low rates designed to save you money. No peak pricing. Reviews on Angie’s List and Yelp.com. Beachwood flagship facility now in its eighth year.
WOOF GANG BAKERY & GROOMING VAN AKEN
20075 Chagrin Blvd.
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
216-716-8004
Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming in Shaker Heights is your family owned and operated neighborhood pet store offering professional grooming services, healthy dog and cat foods, gourmet baked treats, toys and pet-pampering accessories. With 26 years experience, owners Joe and Natalee Gilk share a customer-focused perspective and enjoy meeting neighbors and their pets.
LYNDHURST ANIMAL CLINIC
387 Mayfield Road
Lyndhurst, OH 44124
440-449-6644
Ron Turk, Small Animal Veterinarian
Located in Lyndhurst’s business district, taking care of our clients’ small animal needs for 37 years. Our doctors are Dr. Arthur Wohlfeiler, Dr. Alisa Taddeo and Dr. Leon Mendlowitz.
PET PALACE
Pet boarding, grooming and day care
216-220-1130
clevelandeast@petpalaceresort.com
Lora Shaw
At Pet Palace, we have created the ideal environment for your pet’s boarding, daycare or grooming needs. We provide playful days and peaceful nights by providing your pet with daily play sessions and luxurious accommodations. Our unique model was designed with your pet’s comfort and safety as our top priority.