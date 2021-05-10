As the world starts to slowly open back up, and some businesses ask their employees to return to the office, some are having mixed feelings about leaving their homes. Not only might humans feel nervous about re-entering the outside world, but their pets might also feel anxiety about their owners leaving for the first time in over a year.
Jake Scott, owner and head trainer of Heights Canine in South Euclid; and Anna Van Heeckeren, founder and CEO of One Health Organization in Woodmere, said there are ways to make this transition easy for both owners and pets.
It is important, first, to note what separation anxiety is. While some animals might just have a nervous predisposition or personality around the clock, separation anxiety is something that only happens when an animal is left without their owner. When this happens, an animal will go through a noted behavior change such as excessive barking, destroying things in the house, or peeing in inappropriate areas despite being properly house trained.
Because people were stuck at home for the past year, many people felt it would be a good idea to get a dog, cat or other pet as a companion around the house. Scott agrees this was a good time to get a pet, but owners should still be cognizant about the inevitable return to work.
“This was an absolutely good time for some people to get pets if they approached it with the thought in mind that they needed to create good coping skills early on with a pet,” Scott said. “Unfortunately, many people did not. A lot of people did not keep that in the forefront of their thoughts. Learning to self soothe is a learned and practiced trait.”
Van Heeckeren suggested taking short trips away from home to prepare pets for the day that their owners go back to the office. Owners can also leave some things around the house that they can play with, so that they’re not destroying something that they shouldn’t be playing with.
Despite people thinking crates are a punishment for dogs, Van Heeckeren said crates are actually a positive thing, as long as they’re sized properly.
“It’s actually a safe place where a dog knows, ‘OK this is my safe space,” Van Heeckeren said. And to get them acclimated to that cage, it needs to be big enough where they can stand up, turn around, and lie down. Try doing that for maybe 15 minutes, then an hour, and do it gradually over time. So I think giving it a month for an animal to get used to the new routine, I think is a good idea.”
Van Heeckeren suggested leaving treats or music for your pet before you leave the house. But the timing of your departure is also important.
“Music or food as a leading cue could be counter conditioning,” Van Heeckeren said. “So, you want to make sure that you do this while the dog is calm. So if the dog is going bananas, that’s not the right time to leave. So just calmly do it when your pet is calm, and just say, ‘OK it’s time for treats, and I’m gonna leave.’ And then you just don’t make a big fuss about it.”
Scott said it’s important for dogs to learn how to share a mutual space while doing their own activities independently, and without engaging with the owner. Because of this, Heights Canine are big proponents of interactive toys. Interactive toys can be as simple as something such as a kong, which is a rubber beehive-looking toy. It can even be stuffed with your dog’s breakfast. Scott said any kind of toy that does not require the person to throw it, pull it, or to interact in order to make that toy move is a great idea.
“We like getting our dogs using those in our immediate space,” Scott said. “So we start demonstrating that it’s something they do. We can share space, but we’re not part of that process. And then we start to separate a little bit. We like to give our dogs interactive toys perhaps in their kennel, or in their crate to give them an opportunity to have a moment where they can just focus on interacting with that toy. We’re just not part of that picture.”