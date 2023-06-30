Making sure a pet is healthy, happy and comfortable is the top priority of most pet owners, so when they go away to a place where they are not taking their pet along, it is important to find a lodging center with people who will care for the pet as if it was their own.
Amy Schaum, owner of K-9 Kingdom in Richmond Heights, discussed best practices for pet lodging facilities.
“(There are) a couple factors,” Schaum said of what makes a good overnight pet care center. “One would be how it’s staffed.”
Pet owners should find out the ratio of staff members to pets when researching care facilities and ask about whether staff members stay with the pets overnight, she suggested.
As for the pets’ experiences, they should be in an environment that makes them comfortable, she said. Some lodging facilities have day care services, as well, and it might be a good idea to leave one’s pet at the center for a day or so prior to leaving them overnight so they can become familiar with their surroundings.
“When they’re in a comfortable environment, that’s usually the best thing for them,” Schaum said. “It depends on what the dog is comfortable with.”
A dog’s social preferences should be taken into account when researching possible lodging facilities, she recommended.
“A lot of dogs that we work with here, they really crave human attention and they don’t like to be in crates, so this is something that provides good care for dogs that are comfortable in a busy setting, so they have constant access to people,” she explained. “Other dogs would prefer to be by themselves and in a quieter atmosphere. Those dogs wouldn’t do as well at our facility, but they would do very well other places. So it’s kind of about knowing what your pet likes to do and understanding how they respond to stress.”
In highly social atmospheres, the chaos – especially during the day when there are more dogs due to day care – can become overwhelming for some dogs, Schaum acknowledged. Staff usually have methods of dealing with this type of anxiety.
“We put them in a quieter space with just one or two dogs, or maybe by themselves,” she said. “They can still hear and often see other things, but they’re not as involved with the activity.”
Another effective way of easing a dog’s anxiety is by cuddling them, she pointed out.
“Picking up the dogs, petting them – they sit on a chair and we can stand next to them and pet them – a lot of times, that’s just enough for them to be reassured and then rejoin the group and play,” Schaum said. “In extreme situations, we’ll take the dog home with us so that they can get out of the day care environment that might be too chaotic for them.”
Because dogs have sensitive stomachs, pet owners are usually asked by facilities to provide their own food and treats so their dogs are kept on the diets they are used to, she pointed out.
When it comes to behavioral issues such as aggression, care facilities have a number of tools at their disposal, she said.
“One is that we have crates that we temporarily put them in for a timeout,” Schaum said. “We have water spray bottles and then we also have noise cans. So, what those are is just an empty pop can with several pennies in them and we only would use that with dogs that are exhibiting alpha dog behaviors. We would never use that on a timid or scared dog. What it does is, when you throw it on the ground, it makes a real big noise and it will get that alpha dog’s attention.”
She advised that pet owners who are planning long trips make sure they’re continuing with their dogs’ heartworm and other preventative treatments.
“Sometimes those are easy to miss when you’re trying to plan so many other aspects of travel,” Schaum said. “Make sure that dogs are up to date with their vaccines. When dogs are in congregate environments, they get illnesses just like a child going to kindergarten does and so it’s important to make sure that those things that we have vaccines for are up to date.”