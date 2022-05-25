A Kid Again will host a family-friendly movie under the stars at Canal Park in Akron, home of the RubberDucks, at 7 p.m. July 15. Doors will open at 5:30 and the movie will be announced at a later date.
All funds raised by ticket sales and 10% of the concessions will go to support the programs of the northern Ohio chapter of A Kid Again and families raising children with life-threatening conditions. There will also be pre-movie games, raffles, prizes and mascots. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for 17 and under and children under 3 are free.
“It is expected that over 400 critically ill kids, brothers, sisters and parents will be at this Adventure, and that over 2,500 overall will attend, making this a very intimate and fun event at Canal Park,” Christine Bucknell, executive director of the northern Ohio chapter of A Kid Again, said in a news release.
A Kid Again has been operating in the state of Ohio for over 25 years. For more information about A Kid Again, visit A KidAgain.org.