A.L.L. Laundry Service installed five commercial-grade washer and dryer stacks at Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit and is providing service and maintenance free of charge.
The search for new laundry equipment came after Village Green, a property management company, toured Ronald McDonald House Charities and offered to help the house find new equipment. A.L.L., who had done similar projects with Ronald McDonald House Cleveland and other charities, offered to do the project free of charge.
“This is a charity,” owner Howard Shear, A.L.L. said in a news release. “This isn’t for us to make money on.”
A.L.L., a part of family-owned and operated distributor Lakeside Laundry Equipment based in Bedford Heights, worked with Maytag Commercial Laundry to secure the equipment donation.
“Giving back to the community is very important to us,” Shear said in the release. “Being able to partner with Whirlpool Corporation and Maytag Commercial Laundry shows the strength we have behind us even as a local operator. The project was something that the city needed and something that we knew we could do. When you see what they do for these kids and their families at Ronald McDonald House, it makes you feel good about humanity. They really do a lot.”
RMHC Detroit has offered a place for families of children undergoing treatment at the Detroit Medical Center and other nearby hospitals to stay since 1979.
“We greatly appreciate everyone involved in helping us get the new machines to our House.” Kelly Klemmer, marketing and development director at Ronald McDonald House Charities Detroit, said in the release. “Our families stay for weeks, if not months on end and this upgrade will allow us to handle the hundreds of loads of laundry needing to be done each year.”