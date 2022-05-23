Akron Children’s Hospital will hold its “Partee for a Purpose” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 5 at Top Golf at 5820 Rockside Woods Blvd. N. in Independence.
The event includes three hours of Top Golf game play, food and beverage, reserved bays, a game demonstration with a Top Golf coach and live music. Food and beverage will be based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines at the time of the event. Admission is $2,500 for one bay or six golfers per bay.
To reserve a bay or for more details, visit events@akronchildrens.org.