Robert J. Jursich Sr. of Akron committed a gift of $15 million to establish the Robert and Marthe Jursich Care for Children Fund at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s.
In recognition of this gift, UH Rainbow will name the Robert and Marthe Jursich Tower at its landmark location on the UH Cleveland Medical Center campus.
“It is all about helping the children, and as many as possible,” Jursic said in a news release. “It is my deepest wish this gift allows Rainbow to continue – and expand – their work, saving and changing as many young lives as possible for generations to come. My late wife Marthe Jursich would be so proud to support the future of Rainbow.”
The Robert and Marthe Jursich Care for Children Fund will fuel advancements in clinical care, technology and research, as well as assist in the recruitment of skilled pediatric caregivers.
“UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s thrives on the generous support of the community, which allows us to advance the personalized care we provide to our young patients,” said UH CEO Dr. Cliff A. Megerian, who is the Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. “The kindness and compassion behind Bob’s gift is truly inspiring. It’s a beautiful and humbling act of generosity that focuses on the future by prioritizing the health of our children.”