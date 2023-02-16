As the ranks of America’s super wealthy grow, the roster of major philanthropists is expanding to include not-so-typical mega-donors – among them, a professional clarinetist, a Ph.D. in meat science and a lawyer who regularly argues before the U.S. Supreme Court. That’s according to a Chronicle of Philanthropy analysis of giving in 2022.
These are the donors who gave the most in 2022, according to The Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Below are the top 20. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at philanthropy.com.
1. Bill Gates
Microsoft co-founder
$5.1 billion
Biggest gift: $5.1 billion to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
2. Michael Bloomberg
Founder of Bloomberg financial news company
$1.7 billion
Biggest gift: Various
3. Warren Buffett
Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway
$758.8 million
Biggest gift: $474.3 million to Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation
4. Jacklyn and Miguel Bezos
President of Bezos Family Foundation (Jacklyn) and retired engineer (Miguel)
$710.5 million
Biggest gift: $710.5 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
5. John and Laura Arnold
Retired hedge-fund manager (John) and former lawyer (Laura)
$617 million
Biggest gift: $617 million to Laura and John Arnold Foundation
6. Ruth DeYoung Kohler II
John Michael Kohler Arts Center director
$440 million
Biggest gift: $440 million to Ruth Foundation for the Arts
7. Sergey Brin
Google co-founder
$411.4 million
Biggest gift: $274.3 million to Sergey Brin Family Foundation
8. Denny Sanford
Banker
$333 million
Biggest gift: $150 million to University of California at San Diego
9. Alice Clark
Businesswoman
$321.8 million
Biggest gift: $321.8 million to A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation
10. Harry and Linda Fath
Businessman and wife
$275.3 million
Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, Catholic Inner City Schools Education Foundation, Notre Dame Law School, St. Xavier High School, Xavier University
11. Pierre and Pam Omidyar
Founder of eBay and wife
$266 million
Biggest gift: Various
12. George Roberts
Co-founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts international investment firm
$205 million
Biggest gift: $140 million to Claremont McKenna College
13. Leonard Lauder
Chairman emeritus of the Estee Lauder Companies
$188.3 million
Biggest gift: $125 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine
14. Sobrato Family
Real estate developers
$167.5 million
Biggest gift: $164 million to Sobrato Family Foundation
15. Audrey Steele Burnand
Former foundation director
$165.8 million
Biggest gift: $106 million to Hoag Hospital Foundation
16. John and Kathy Schreiber
Financier and wife
$125 million
Biggest gift: $100 million to Loyola University Chicago
17. Jeff Bezos
Amazon founder
$122.2 million
Biggest gift: Various
18. Irwin and Joan Jacobs
Qualcomm co-founder and wife
$105.5 million
Biggest gift: $75 million to Joan and Irwin Jacobs Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego
19. Edward Avedisian
Clarinetist
$104.8 million
Biggest gift: $100 million to Boston University Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine
20. Brian Chesky
Airbnb co-founder
$103.3 million
Biggest gift: $100 million to Barack Obama Foundation