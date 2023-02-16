As the ranks of America’s super wealthy grow, the roster of major philanthropists is expanding to include not-so-typical mega-donors – among them, a professional clarinetist, a Ph.D. in meat science and a lawyer who regularly argues before the U.S. Supreme Court. That’s according to a Chronicle of Philanthropy analysis of giving in 2022.

These are the donors who gave the most in 2022, according to The Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Below are the top 20. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at philanthropy.com.

1. Bill Gates

Microsoft co-founder

$5.1 billion

Biggest gift: $5.1 billion to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

2. Michael Bloomberg

Founder of Bloomberg financial news company

$1.7 billion

Biggest gift: Various

3. Warren Buffett

Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway

$758.8 million

Biggest gift: $474.3 million to Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation

4. Jacklyn and Miguel Bezos

President of Bezos Family Foundation (Jacklyn) and retired engineer (Miguel)

$710.5 million

Biggest gift: $710.5 million to Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

5. John and Laura Arnold

Retired hedge-fund manager (John) and former lawyer (Laura)

$617 million

Biggest gift: $617 million to Laura and John Arnold Foundation

6. Ruth DeYoung Kohler II

John Michael Kohler Arts Center director

$440 million

Biggest gift: $440 million to Ruth Foundation for the Arts

7. Sergey Brin

Google co-founder

$411.4 million

Biggest gift: $274.3 million to Sergey Brin Family Foundation

8. Denny Sanford

Banker

$333 million

Biggest gift: $150 million to University of California at San Diego

9. Alice Clark

Businesswoman

$321.8 million

Biggest gift: $321.8 million to A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation

10. Harry and Linda Fath

Businessman and wife

$275.3 million

Biggest gift(s): $50 million apiece to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, Catholic Inner City Schools Education Foundation, Notre Dame Law School, St. Xavier High School, Xavier University

11. Pierre and Pam Omidyar

Founder of eBay and wife

$266 million

Biggest gift: Various

12. George Roberts

Co-founder of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts international investment firm

$205 million

Biggest gift: $140 million to Claremont McKenna College

13. Leonard Lauder

Chairman emeritus of the Estee Lauder Companies

$188.3 million

Biggest gift: $125 million to University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

14. Sobrato Family

Real estate developers

$167.5 million

Biggest gift: $164 million to Sobrato Family Foundation

15. Audrey Steele Burnand

Former foundation director

$165.8 million

Biggest gift: $106 million to Hoag Hospital Foundation

16. John and Kathy Schreiber

Financier and wife

$125 million

Biggest gift: $100 million to Loyola University Chicago

17. Jeff Bezos

Amazon founder

$122.2 million

Biggest gift: Various

18. Irwin and Joan Jacobs

Qualcomm co-founder and wife

$105.5 million

Biggest gift: $75 million to Joan and Irwin Jacobs Fund at the Jewish Community Foundation of San Diego

19. Edward Avedisian

Clarinetist

$104.8 million

Biggest gift: $100 million to Boston University Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine

20. Brian Chesky

Airbnb co-founder

$103.3 million

Biggest gift: $100 million to Barack Obama Foundation

