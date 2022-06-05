The American Cancer Society will hold its 16th annual Pan Ohio Hope Ride from July 21 to July 24, stretching 328 miles from Cleveland to Cincinnati.
Riders of all levels are encouraged to join and can participate as an individual or part of a team. Cyclists can also create their route, completing 328 miles at their own convenience over the course of the month.
Since its inception in 2007, the event has raised over $10 million. Proceeds support cancer research, patient care programs and more.
To learn more or sign up, visit bit.ly/3ld3izZ.