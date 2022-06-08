The American Cancer Society will host its Greater Cleveland Golf Classic on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8 at the Canterbury Golf Club at 22000 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood.
Programming on Aug. 7 will include a Sunday reception with food, entertainment and an auction. Amanda Maggiotto, the event honoree, is program manager at the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center. David M. Carr, CEO of Brennan Industries, is the event’s honorary chair.
The tournament has raised $3.2 million to date and every dollar raised at the Greater Cleveland Golf Classic allows the American Cancer Society to help people facing a cancer diagnosis today, educate people about how to reduce their risk for cancer or detect it early when it’s the easiest to treat, and fund cancer research that will help protect future generations, a news release stated.
To register for the event or to learn more, visit acsclevelandgolf.org.