The American Cancer Society will host its 2022 Cleveland Discovery Ball on Sept. 17 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, 1100 E. 9th St. in Cleveland.
The event will begin with a cocktail hour followed by dinner and a program. The night will end with a late night party and live entertainment, as well as a silent auction. Donations and proceeds will support the Hope Lodge Community in Cleveland, which opened in 1995 with 31 guest suites, common dining and recreation areas, and a full kitchen. All funds will go towards the renovation and expansion of the center.
Event attire is rock and roll chic.
For more information, call Baylee Ferguson, senior development manager, at baylee.ferguson@cancer.com or 216-273-0287, or visit clediscoveryball.org.