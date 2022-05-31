The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23 at the Considine Professional Building at 215 W. Bowery St. in Akron.
Blood donations from Black donors will also be screened, free of charge, for Hemoglobin S, a key indicator of the sickle cell trait. The screening, which may provide donors with valuable health insights, will be part of the donation testing process.
When registering, donors are encouraged to give an email address to receive a $10 gift card. To register, visit rcblood.org/3yEhZ6X and use the sponsor code ACH.