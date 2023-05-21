The Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland area chapter honored volunteer Barbara Rosskamm of Gates Mills at its Celebration of Hope gala May 4 at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown.
Rosskamm of Gates Mills was honored with the Champion Award in recognition of her decades of leadership and involvement in the organization’s cause. As a social worker by trade, Rosskamm has advocated for providing high-quality care to the families served by the Alzheimer’s Association, according to a news release. Her involvement has included seven years as board director and gala co-chair.
“Barbara is a wonderful partner to the Alzheimer’s Association, and her passion for our mission over the years has shown countless families that they are not alone,” Cheryl Kanetsky, interim executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association, said in the release. “We are so grateful to her dedication and are looking forward to celebrating her efforts.”
The event included a cocktail reception, live and silent auctions, dinner, mission moments and a dessert reception featured chocolatiers and confectioners from throughout Northeast Ohio. Proceeds will support Alzheimer’s Association initiatives, including free care and support, research and advocacy, the release stated.
The event raised $580,000, according to Katie Kirby, Ohio Director of PR and communications.